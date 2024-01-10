Is Amy Duggar pregnant with her second child?

It’s a question that fans have been debating for weeks — and with good reason!

Usually, social media pregnancy rumors are based on little more than rude speculation from crass commenters.

But Amy’s case is a little different, as it often seems that she’s dropping hints with the goal of providing grist for the rumor mill.

Now, Amy’s fondness for Instagram is no secret.

In fact, she’s so active on the platform that haters have christened her with the unflattering nickname “Famy.”

Critics think Amy is obsessed with riding the coattails of her more popular cousins, and they might be onto something.

After all, what stay-at-home mom wouldn’t want to seize the opportunity to rake some serious cash as an influencer?

And since Amy is working on a memoir, we’re sure she’s more focused than ever on generating free publicity.

But would she falsely hint that she’s got a baby on the way just to boost her engagement metrics?

Here’s everything we know about the situation so far:

The Speculation Begins

Back in October, commenters alleged that Amy had started wearing looser-fitting clothing.

There could be any number of reasons for that, but naturally, the most dramatic explanation quickly emerged as the favorite.

Soon, the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet were abuzz with news that Amy was hiding a baby bump.

All these months later, she still hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but many of her followers believe that Amy has been dropping subtle hints.

A December to Remember

Last month, Amy posted a fun little holiday meme that probably wouldn’t have garnered much attention under normal circumstances.

But since she posted it in the midst of some intense pregnancy speculation, the amateur sleuths of the internet started picking it apart for clues.

“December will be filled with good news,” the meme read.

“December will be filled with blessings. December will be filled with progress. December will be filled with new experiences and love.”

Yeah, it’s not exactly concrete evidence, but you can see why some folks jumped to the conclusion that it was the prelude to a big announcement.

The Final Clue?

And then there’s the matter of the suspicious Instagram Story that appeared on Amy’s Instagram page earlier this week.

According to a new report from The Sun, fans think the photo is Amy’s way of responding to all of the pregnancy rumors.

The image shows Amy smiling at the camera while reclining in a bathrobe and writing on a laptop.

Some commenters seem to feel that the sly smile, the bathrobe, and the computer monitor reflected in Amy’s glasses combine to create the impression that she’s about to announce something big — something like a pregnancy!

Maybe those folks are right, and we’ll soon learn that Amy Duggar is pregnant with baby number two.

But if you ask us, the more likely explanation for all of this recent weirdness is that Amy is simply enjoying the attention.

And we don’t blame her!

Hey, few things are more satisfying than trolling social media weirdos who are way too invested in the details of your private life!