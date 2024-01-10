Angela Bassett did the thing and kissed Regina King to celebrate!

It was long overdue, but 30 years since she was first nominated for an Academy Award, Angela finally has one for her mantel.

At the 14th Governors Awards in 2024, she received an Honorary Oscar for her many contributions to the film industry.

Regina King applauds Angela Bassett after Oscar win. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

The award was presented to her by fellow Oscar winner Regina King. She won her golden man in 2021 for Best Supporting Actress in the film If Beale Street Could Talk.

Unable to contain her excitement, Angela planted a smooch on her friend, before heading to the podium for an awe inspiring speech.

She thanked Regina for being a “source of support” right off the bat. “Working alongside you as been one of the highlights of my career,” she said.

Angela Bassett’s Oscar Speech

Bassett used her speech to shout out the “trailblazing” Black actresses who came before her, like Diahann Carroll and Cicely Tyson.

In fact, Cicely was the last Black woman to receive the honorary Oscar.

Angela Bassett shares a hug and kiss with Regina King, who she called her ‘sister’ in her Oscar winning speech. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

“They were my North Star, my guiding light,” Angela explained. “Proof that while the road may not be without curves and bumps, there was a way to fulfill what I believed deep in my soul was my destiny.”

“It was standing on their strong, spiritually fortified shoulders that I often was sustained, and I thank them for every sacrifice, every doubt, every disappointment, every rejection, every triumph that I know they experienced along the way,” Bassett added.

‘I Proudly Share This Honor’

Along with recognizing the women who came before her, Bassett also recognized the other Black women who have shared the honor of winning an Oscar — though there have been shamefully too few.

Stars like Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Mo’Nique, Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose have all walked away with Supporting Oscars. Only Halle Berry has scored a Best Actress Oscar.

“To my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength, because regardless of what you may think or see or feel, your contributions do matter,” Bassett said. “Take comfort knowing that your performances have given hope, offered a different perspective and, for others, just pure joy in a time of need. Never allow fear, frustration or disappointment to get in the way of blessings that are divinely and deservedly yours. Remember who you are and who our ancestors intended you to be — us to be.”

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

She ended her speech with a nod to the future.

“I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced, who remain determined when they’re told they’re defeated,” she added. “These women represent those that I’ve had the honor to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving.”

Basset’s Previous Nominations

Previously, Bassett earned two Oscar nominations.

In 1993, she received a Best Actress nod for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. She lost to Emma Thompson.

Then in 2022, her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. She lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Looks like it was all worth the wait though! On her big night, Bassett even dressed like an Oscar!

Wearing a floor length golden gown, she made the whole room shimmer in the glittery ensemble.

Congrats!