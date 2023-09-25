Amy Duggar: Outta the Way, Jill! I'm Writing My Own Book, and I Am NOT Gonna Go Easy on Jim Bob!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jill Duggar published her debut memoir earlier this month.

As expected, the book has generated quite a bit of controversy within Jill’s family, as the mother of three wrote with blunt candor about her abusive upbringing.

Some members of the Duggar clan have voiced harsh criticism, including Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, who claim the book is full of lies.

But others have rushed to Jill’s defense, including her rebellious cousin Amy.

Amy Duggar posted this photo, in which she’s seen posing next to her cousin Jill, in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amy is the daughter of Jim Bob’s sister, and she’s long been critical of her famous uncle’s bonkers belief system.

She’s been boosting Jill’s book since the day it was released, and Jill seems mighty grateful that she has at least one outspoken supporter from her own family.

(For the most part, the Duggars who haven’t openly criticized the book have simply remained silent.)

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Now, it seems that Jill’s example might have inspired Amy to pen a memoir of her own.

Over the weekend, Amy celebrated Jill’s success once again by posting the photo below.

“Instant NYT BESTSELLER!!” she captioned the pic.

Amy and Jill Duggar pose with copies of Jill’s memoir in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Amy you should write your own book too!” one fan commented on the pic, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I have been contacted by publishing companies, so I just need to see if it’s the right fit,” Amy replied.

“I do believe my story could help so many people. So many conversations and situations to be told. So we shall see! Right now I’m just supporting Jill & Derick!”

One commenter pointed out that Amy’s memoir might not be quite as scandalous as Jill’s, as her childhood wasn’t nearly as dysfunctional.

Amy Duggar is all dressed up in this photo, which she released online in July 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Why should she write one? She didn’t live in the house and she wasn’t raised with any of the same teachings,” this person observed.

Amy was quick to clap back at that criticism, noting that she could offer a unique perspective on the bizarre Duggar saga.

“Although I didn’t live at the big house I grew up all around it. I think my story would impact lives bc it wasn’t a normal childhood,” she replied.

“A story nobody knows and a story that’s hard to write. Then tv stuff and what I was told. It would be a juicy one,” Amy continued.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“It would be a book with a lot of stories because a lot has happened in my life even without the camera around,” she continued. We all have a story to tell.”

It’s true that everyone has their story — and tales of life in the Duggar family have proven to be quite popular with readers!

We’re sure Amy will have zero difficulty landing a lucrative publishing deal!

And you can be sure that Jim Bob is shaking in his boots just thinking about it!