Even beyond Britney Spears’ bestselling book, she continues to share more about herself and her life online.
Not even a memoir can contain everything, after all.
In a new post, Britney is opening up about something very current: her relationship status.
Following the end of the marriage earlier this year, she’s single. And it’s a very different experience for her right now.
In a recent Instagram post, alongside a photo of a nun using a straw, Britney Spears opened up about the state of things.
“It’s so weird being single …” she expressed.
Britney noted: “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad.”
“I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all,” Britney confessed.
“I’m easily manipulated,” she acknowledged. “And I wear my heart on my sleeve.”
Britney then affirmed: “But I’m definitely changing all that.”
“I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself,” Britney resolved, “and say is this good for me ???”
She noted: “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day.” That is very healthy!
“l’m honestly bored,” Britney admitted. “But I’m also scared of a lot of things.”
“The way I live my life is mine,” Britney emphasized.
“I’ve had so many people interfere with that,” she then lamented. That tragedy will haunt her for the rest of her life.
“But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!!” Britney wrote.
“I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes,” she acknowledged.
“My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School,” Britney recalled. “She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies.”
She shared that “I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there.”
“It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room,” Britney commented.
“When I take a picture of it,” she added, “the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside.”
Britney opined: “It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot … The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere.”
“Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to,” Britney then admitted.
“l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!??” she jokingly confessed, before concluding: “Oh, this picture.”
Britney often writes stream-of-consciousness Instagram posts to her followers.
Britney can and should remain single for exactly as long as she likes.
She just got out of a very long-term relationship. And as she herself admits, there are people who can and will take advantage of her if she gives them the chance.
As always, we wish her well. She is a treasure and deserves happiness. Maybe she could consider a hobby? Would watch the eff out of Britney gaming on Twitch. Just saying.