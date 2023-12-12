Even beyond Britney Spears’ bestselling book, she continues to share more about herself and her life online.

Not even a memoir can contain everything, after all.

In a new post, Britney is opening up about something very current: her relationship status.

Following the end of the marriage earlier this year, she’s single. And it’s a very different experience for her right now.

In this still from her December 2023 Instagram video, Britney Spears is letting her hair flow free. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In a recent Instagram post, alongside a photo of a nun using a straw, Britney Spears opened up about the state of things.

“It’s so weird being single …” she expressed.

Britney noted: “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad.”

Britney Spears smiles on tour in this photo. She remains so very very popular. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all,” Britney confessed.

“I’m easily manipulated,” she acknowledged. “And I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Britney then affirmed: “But I’m definitely changing all that.”

Britney Spears is looking adorable and fun in this still from her December 2023 video. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself,” Britney resolved, “and say is this good for me ???”

She noted: “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day.” That is very healthy!

“l’m honestly bored,” Britney admitted. “But I’m also scared of a lot of things.”

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“The way I live my life is mine,” Britney emphasized.

“I’ve had so many people interfere with that,” she then lamented. That tragedy will haunt her for the rest of her life.

“But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!!” Britney wrote.

Lynne Spears is most famous for her daughter. The two have had their ups and downs over the years. (Photo Credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

“I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes,” she acknowledged.

“My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School,” Britney recalled. “She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies.”

She shared that “I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there.”

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears cuddled up in December 2023 as they celebrated the former’s 42nd birthday. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room,” Britney commented.

“When I take a picture of it,” she added, “the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside.”

Britney opined: “It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot … The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere.”

Did you know that Britney Spears’ favorite color is yellow? She took this cute photo in her own yard, during the final years of her conservatorship. (Photo Credit: Britney Spears)

“Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to,” Britney then admitted.

“l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!??” she jokingly confessed, before concluding: “Oh, this picture.”

Britney often writes stream-of-consciousness Instagram posts to her followers.

Taking to Instagram in December 2023, Britney Spears opened up about what it’s like to be single again. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Britney can and should remain single for exactly as long as she likes.

She just got out of a very long-term relationship. And as she herself admits, there are people who can and will take advantage of her if she gives them the chance.

As always, we wish her well. She is a treasure and deserves happiness. Maybe she could consider a hobby? Would watch the eff out of Britney gaming on Twitch. Just saying.