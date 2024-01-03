Ryan Edwards was released from jail on December 23.

The former Teen Mom participant had been placed behind bars early last month after he failed to complete court-ordered requirements in the wake of his latest arrest.

According to various reports, Edwards must take monthly shots of a medicine designed to curb substance above and must also attend a number of counseling sessions in order to remain free.

With questions about Ryan’s legal future now answered, many observers have turned to questions about his personal life.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Specifically, following ex-wife Mackenzie shared a video of Ryan playing with the former couple’s daughter, Stella, a handful of social media users are now wondering:

Are the ex-spouses actually back together?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Simply put, no.

“For 2024, the kids and I are going forward, not backwards. This was an old video,” Mackenzie said in response to the uproar, telling The Ashley that Stella’s birthday was on Monday and adding:

“He is wearing his wedding ring in the video because we were married at the time.”

Mackenzie Standifer made a surprise return on the October 29, 2018 Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

Ryan is currently dating a woman named Amanda, who was actually with him in late November when Edwards got into a bar altercation in Tennessee.

The two are reportedly living together, which Mackenzie claims is a major reason why she isn’t talking to her ex these days.

“We don’t speak because [Ryan and Amanda] feel it’s disrespectful toward their relationship,” Mackenzie also told The Ashley.

“I hope eventually Ryan and I can reestablish communication so we can co-parent our kids.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are NOT back together. This is an old photo of them. (MTV)

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February of 2022; she also request a protection order against him at the time.

In court documents last year, Mackenzie alleged that Ryan held a pocket knife to her back, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall, punched holes in the walls of their home, threw menthol nicotine in her eyes and committed acts of violence against her.

In April 2023, Ryan massacred the home he had been sharing with Mackenzie and their kids.

In addition to Stella, the exes also share son Jagger — and both have sons from a previous relationship.

It’s all very sad and we can only hope Ryan Edwards gets the help he so clearly needs, for the sake of his children if not for himself.