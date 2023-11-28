Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Aren’t Just a PR Stunt: They’re the Real Deal!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent months, the unexpected mashup of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has taken the world by storm.

Is this one of the most elaborate PR stunts in living memory? If so, it’s working. Millions of people only learned that Travis and his brother exist through this entanglement.

What if he’s using Taylor? Or what if she’s (somehow) using him?

It’s normal for fans to wonder. But friends think that this is entirely the real deal.

Taylor Swift lays a kiss on Travis Kelce’s cheek in this iconic photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

An inside source opened up to People about how Travis Kelce’s friends believe that his relationship is fully authentic.

“Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider reported.

“They’re still a little shocked by all of it,” the source then admitted.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The insider specified that friends and family feel shocked “that he’s dating the Taylor Swift.”

That is very understandable. He is a little out of her usual wheelhouse. It’s almost like they, and many of their respective fans, are from different planets.

“But,” the source then affirmed, “they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to the same inside source, Taylor and Travis’ relationship is “growing.”

The two have found renewed success of late in their respective worlds.

And they continue to shower each other with appreciation for their various accomplishments. Travis appreciates Taylor’s elevation of her music career to unprecedented heights. And she appreciates whatever it is that a “tight end” does in football.

Travis Kelce takes to the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

“They’re both really hard workers,” the insider acknowleged.

“And he acknowledges her art is hers,” the source remarked, “and he has what’s his.”

The insider detailed: “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.”

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Their relationship is about the two of them,” the source then emphasized.

“And he sees Taylor for who she is,” the insider highlighted, “and vice versa.”

That doesn’t mean that they keep things separate. She has cheered him on at his games, and he has flown all of the ay to Argentina to see her perform.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Since first going public, Travis and Taylor have slowly become increasingly direct about their entanglement.

Taylor has given him a shout-out during her ERAS tour. And Travis gushed about her during an interview.

It’s their whirlwind romance. The rest of us are just along for the ride.