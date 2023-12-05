Ryan Edwards Arrested AGAIN, Handcuffed in Court This Time Around

Ryan Edwards is — once again — in trouble with the law.

According to The Sun, the former Teen Mom cast member was taken into custody on December 5 amid a hearing in Hamilton County General Sessions Court that was meant to be a simple check-in after he pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence and simple possession.

This court date took place just days after Edwards was involved in an ugly bar brawl.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Edwards wasn’t arrested for his role in the aforementioned fight, but Judge Gary Starnes wondered aloud inside the courtroom on Tuesday if Edwards would be able to pass a drug test.

The judge said this bar incident “raises concern that [Edwards] could fail a drug screening,” which would be a violation of his parole.

From there, the local district attorney assigned to the case said that Ryan was late for his Vivitrol shot.

(Vivitrol is a prescription injectable medicine designed to help curb alcohol and/or opioid dependence that Ryan has been taking since July.)

A representative from the rehab facility in which Edwards previously resided told this lawyer that Edwards was “was past overdue” for his latest dose, which “would correspond with his behavior at the bar.”

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

And this was apparently all the judge needed to hear.

“He’s going into custody,” the judge said, alluding to this ignored shot and also referencing a drug test Edwards took on Monday.

“He was told to do it. My patience is gone. You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday.”

“Your honor, can I speak?” Edwards asked, per The Sun.

“No, you can’t,” the judge replied.

With that, Edwards was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Edwards will reportedly remain in custody until at least Friday.

If the results of his drug test come back negative, we expect him to be released.

Edwards, who has a role on Teen Mom years ago because he shares a son with Maci Bookout, has been in and out of rehab for years.

He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in Silverdale Detention Center in April for the possession of a controlled substance, simple possession and driving under the influence charges.

Edwards was then released to rehab in July and to a halfway house in August.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

On November 25, meanwhile, Ryan and his girlfriend, Amanda, were with a group of people at a bar when one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.

A witness told The Sun of what transpired next:

“Amanda came back at him and started slinging chairs to go after the guy. The bouncers grabbed the guy and kicked him out. Amanda was able to get her last hit in before they got her out too.

“Ryan tried to get to Amanda, but he was dragged out by bouncers as well. Ryan and Amanda left the bar together on foot.”

The source emphasized that while the couple were not seen drinking alcohol, Ryan could be heard “slurring his words” and appeared “out of it.”