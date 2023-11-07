Remember a few weeks ago, when we were all excited about the prospect of Ryan Edwards remaining sober and turning his life around?

Well, the good news is, the troubled Teen Mom star appears to be steering clear of drugs.

The bad news is, Ryan apparently doesn’t need the help of intoxicating substances to make really bad decisions!

As we reported earlier this week, Edwards was recently pulled over while going 145 MPH on his motorcycle.

He wasn’t arrested, but he has been charged with two misdemeanors.

That’s a major problem, as Ryan is currently on furlough from a one-year jail sentence so that he can be treated for his addiction issues.

Regular drug tests indicate that Edwards has managed to remain sober with the help of Vivitrol, an injectable prescription medicine that curbs the user’s cravings for alcohol and opioids.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Ryan has replaced his opioid dependency with an adrenaline addiction.

Edwards was back in court on Monday for a previously scheduled hearing.

He pled guilty to an earlier DUI charge, and his lawyers provided the judge with a progress report.

And while Edwards exited the courtroom a free man, the same judge who granted him his furlough made it clear that he is not happy with the 35-year-old’s recent conduct.

“I’m very hesitant to approve it. You going 145 in a 65 doesn’t show me remorse and the ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me,” Judge Gary Starnes said Monday in court, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I don’t know how you didn’t kill somebody.”

Prosecutors argued that Ryan should have been arrested on the spot, and should now have his plea agreement revoked due to his latest misdemeanors.

“Why was he not taken to jail? It should’ve been reckless endangerment,” the DA said.

“I don’t think [Ryan is] ready to succeed on any probation. I expressed concern to CADAS (Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services) that he is not ready to take probation or bond conditions seriously.”

Despite that argument, Judge Starnes went on to say that he would reluctantly approve the continuation of Edwards’ plead deal and furlough.

“I don’t want to approve this. You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan. There have been hiccups the entire world knows about,” the judge said in court,

“You haven’t been good in your personal life. You’re looking at three years in custody. If you get on your motorcycle and decide you want to do it again, three years is a long time.”

Ryan had his license suspended for one year for the previous DUI charge, and he might have more prison time in his future.

He still hasn’t entered a plea for the two most recent misdemeanors — that will happen at a hearing that’s scheduled for December 5.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.