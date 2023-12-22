Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dodge Christmas Card Controversy, Take Off For Vacation In Costa Rica

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled their 2022 holiday card.

And because just about everything the couple does becomes a source of controversy, the Sussexes’ innocent Yuletide greeting attracted a barrage of complaints from the internet’s pettiest haters.

Primarily, commenters were upset by the fact that Harry and Meghan’s kids weren’t featured on the card.

It was weird complaint for a number of reasons.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their 2023 holiday card in early December. (ARCHEWELL)

For starters, the card was issued from Harry and Meghan’s offices at Archewell, and it had a very corporate vibe.

So the inclusion of kids would’ve felt a little off.

On top of that, Harry and Meghan have worked very hard to protect their kids from the media and allow them to grow up with some modicum of privacy.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Crusading for the right to privacy for all public figures has become one of Harry’s greatest passions.

In fact, Harry recently won a lawsuit against the Daily Mail in which he accused the outlet of phone hacking and other unethical practices.

So yeah, it would’ve been weird for the Sussexes to make such a big deal about privacy and then go against everything they stand for just for a Christmas card.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The duke and duchess further underscored the fact that their privacy and their family are more important to them than their public image by taking a secret trip to Costa Rica last week.

In the past, the couple has been criticized for traveling too frequently without their children.

(As we said earlier, folks will find a reason to complain about literally any action taken by Harry and Meghan.)

So if they were concerned about what the haters think about them, they might have made a big deal about taking their kids on a little pre-Christmas vacation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the trip went undetected until after the Sussexes returned home, and Page Six ran an article revealing that the couple had spent a week exploring Guanacaste and Zapotal.

As for how the Sussexes intend to celebrate the holidays, we don’t have much in the way of specifics, but we do know that at least one Christmas wish will not be coming true for Prince Archie.

While conducting a recent interview with filmmaker Misan Harriman, Meghan revealed that her son is newly interested in photography — a hobby that prompted a very expensive gift request.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan,’” Meghan said with a laugh.

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” the duchess added before joking to Harriman:

“So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

Yes, not even princes get everything they want for Christmas!

Feel free to explain that to your own kids if they’re disappointed with this year’s haul!