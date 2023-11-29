Amy Roloff Takes on New Job, Raises Serious Concerns About Reality Show Future

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Roloff has a new job.

And, in response, a bunch of her followers now have a new cause for concern.

Via her Instagram Stories page this week, the mother of four alerted fans to an apparent change in her professional status when she posted a selfie beside a parked car.

“Oh boy…Up early I’m substituting at an elementary school today,” Roloff captioned the footage.

Amy Roloff looks a bit concerned in this photo from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In a vacuum, this sounds cool and exciting.

It’s easy to imagine Amy as a successful and compassionate teacher, isn’t it?

However, while the veteran TLC personality was applauded for the career move, plenty of social media users also took this announcement as an opportunity to ask the following question:

Does this mean Little People, Big World is coming to an end?

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

Is Amy getting her teaching on because she needs money? Because she’s about to be without a paycheck?

Or simply out of the goodness of her heart?

We can’t say for certain, although Amy’s ex-husband confirmed late last month that there WILL be a Season 25 of Little People, Big World.

Matt Roloff said it finished filming in August.

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

A major upcoming storyline, according to Matt, will be his son Zach’s ongoing recovery from surgery several months ago, along other “health issues that come with dwarfism.”

Consider us intrigued.

Consider us also curious about the future of this very long-running program.

As you likely know, Jeremy, Audrey and Jacob Roloff left many years ago.

Zach and Tori Roloff pose here for two of their kids as part of a TLC promotional campaign. (TLC)

More recently, Tori Roloff admitted that her immediate family’s time on the show is coming to an end.

The cast member made this statement way back in December 2022, so it’s possible her opinion has changed since… but Tori did tell followers at the time:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

There’s been overt tension between Tori, her husband Zach and Matt Roloff ever since the latter put a portion of his farm up for sale a year and a half ago — without giving his sons a fair chance to purchase it for themselves.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Then there was a quote by Connor Chandler, the son of Matt’s fiancee, Caryn.

Speaking to The Sun in September, he said very candidly and clearly of Tori and Zach:

“They’re kind of doing their own thing…

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Amy and Matt Roloff on the farm. (TLC)

We shall see we suppose, huh?

It sounds very much like Season 25 is a go.

From there, we’ll just need to wait for an announcement from TLC.

But even if the next run of episodes marks the end of the line for Little People, Big World?

What an impressive ride it has been!