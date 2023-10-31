Little People, Big World.

Enormous news, you guys.

A few days ago, Matt Roloff sat down for a reading of his children’s book, which was published back in 2018.

After completing this reading, according to at least one witness who spoke to The Sun, the father of four opened things up for questions.

Matt Roloff doesn’t look thrilled in this Little People, Big World confessional. (TLC)

At one point, an attendee asked about the status of Little People, Big World Season 25… which most TLC viewers assume is on the way.

Yet which we’ve heard almost nothing about.

“We finished filming for Season 25 back in August,” Matt said at this event, dropping a pretty significant tidbit prior to adding that he has no information the premiere date.

Roloff did reveal a bit about what we can expect new episodes to focus on, however.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

For those who may recall, Zach Roloff actually underwent brain surgery in February of this year.

Based on this tease from his father, a major storyline on Season 25 will be Zach’s ongoing recovery and other “health issues that come with dwarfism.”

This is interesting for a couple reasons.

First, the series hasn’t really delved into this area very much over the years.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

Second, this sure makes it sound as if Zach Roloff will be featured next season.

We had previously heard — courtesy of Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor — that he and wife Tori were done with the show.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this The Sun last month of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are a bit estranged from Matt.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Neither Tori nor Zach has commented on this rumor.

They have been keeping to themselves a bit for awhile now, however, choosing not to even attend pumpkin season this year at Roloff Farms.

Not amid an ongoing feud with Zach’s dad.

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In May 2022, Matt put a portion of his farm up for sale, igniting a major controversy that led to Zach slamming his dad as a manipulating coward.

The father of three was irate that Matt first didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase the property… and then made false claims about how things transpired via a number of social media messages.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

There was clear tension between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn on the latest season of Little People, Big World.

Tori Roloff addresses the camera in this Little People, Big World scene. (TLC)

Then, back in December 2022, Tori made no secret of her dissatisfaction over her role on the show and whether or not it was still healthy for herself and/or her immediate family.

She complained at the time about “misconceptions” floating around out there about her loved ones, and then told followers:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

The question now is simply this: Does the couple have at minimum one more season in it?

It sure sounds that way, doesn’t it?