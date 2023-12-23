Jessa Duggar Welcomes Baby #5!!!!!!!!!!

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald received an early Christmas present this year.

On Saturday morning, the former reality star shared the following photo on Instagram and wrote as a simple — albeit exciting and revealing! — caption:

Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Duggar then promised that the “full birth story” was available on YouTube via the link in biography.

Jessa Duggar is a mother once again! She shared this photo shortly after giving birth. (Instagram)

No details on name or measurements are available at the moment.

“So, after laboring for about 12 hours, I was moved [from an emergency room bed] into my room and I was able to get an epidural shortly after that,” Duggar says in the aforementioned new video.

“And it worked great on one side and it was, like, sort of spotty on the other side. It wasn’t a perfect take, but I would say 80 percent better than what it was before getting it.”

Duggar — who gave birth back on December 19 — was joined in the hospital by husband Seewald and her mother, Michelle.

Jessa Duggar is so very close to giving birth in this photo! (Instagram)

“The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me,” Jessa continued on YouTube.

“Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you’re processing.

“It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions.”

Indeed, Duggar and Seewald announced this pregnancy in September.

Jessa Duggar poses in front of a mirror while pregnant with her fifth child. (Instagram)

The confirmation of a child on the way came as a surprise to followers… because Jessa had shared the tragic news of a miscarriage just a few months earlier.

“We were just sitting there holding hands and crying, like, ‘what do we do from here,'” Jessa said in February of her and her husband’s devastated reactions to this immense loss.

“I feel like in some ways miscarriages can be so jarring because you don’t have clear signs of something going wrong.

“I had minimal spotting for 24 hours, and that was it.”

Jessa and Ben were already parents to sons Spurgeon, 7, and Henry, 6; and daughters Ivy, 3, and Fern, 18 months.

Jessa Duggar poses with Ben Seewald and their first child on Counting On. (TLC)

Jessa admitted upon telling the world of this latest pregnancy that it came as a shock to her and Seewald — but a very pleasant one, she emphasized.

“After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way,” Jessa said at the time.

“It’s crazy the way things worked out. We couldn’t have planned the timing this way if we tried.”

We send our very best wishes to Mommy, Daddy and their four children!

We hope everyone remains happy and healthy and blessed.