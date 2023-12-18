Kailyn Lowry Reveals Plans to Welcome EIGHTH Child Via Surrogate!

We’re still not sure exactly how many kids Kailyn Lowry has.

After months of secrecy, Lowry admitted to welcoming a fifth child in November of last year.

Shortly thereafter, Kail revealed that she was pregnant with twins!

Most Teen Mom fans now seem to be in agreement that Lowry has since given birth to said twins but is keeping the news to herself for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That’s her prerogative, of course, but now the situation has been further complicated by Kail’s remarks about her interest in surrogacy and her plans to expand her family even further!

The comments came on a recent podcast episode in which Kail was joined by her longtime friend Bone Estrada.

“You just know when you’re not done having kids and you know when you are done having kids,” Lowry remarked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Kailyn Lowry hangs out here with her three kids on an episode of Teen Mom 2 on MTV. (MTV)

“So there was a point where I had said that I was not done having children – we’re gonna do gender selection – and then Bone was going to carry my children or child,” the mom-of-seven said,” she continued.

“And Elijah [Scott] was on board. I don’t know if your boyfriend was on board.”

Bone went on to reveal that both she and her boyfriend are cool with the idea of Estrada carrying Lowry’s child.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Instagram)

It was unclear if those plans have been scrapped now that Kail has (allegedly) welcomed twins and the set (allegedly) includes the daughter she’s always wanted.

Whatever the case, fans loved the candor of the episode and the close bond between Kail and Bone.

“We all need a friend like Bone. Please convince her to be on more often!” one commenter wrote.

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Instagram)

“Kail, you gotta give your girl a sister,” another added.

“And I thought my adoption story was nuts… this was so wild!! Loved it,” a third chimed in.

Kail’s latest family planning controversy comes on the heels of doubts about the paternity of her fourth son, Rio.

Kailyn Lowry is front and center in this scene from a 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

On an earlier podcast episode, Kail admitted that her relationship with Elijah, who is believed to be Rio’s father, overlapped with a previous fling.

Despite those circumstances, Elijah has not submitted to a paternity test to confirm that he really is Rio’s dad.

Yes, it’s a complex situation, but that’s true of just about everything in Kail’s life!

Kailyn Lowry reacts in trademark fashion on Teen Mom 2. This sums up so much, really. (MTV)

Lowry has yet to comment on the rumors that a different dude might be Rio’s dad.

And despite fan requests for elaboration, she hasn’t divulged further details about the surrogacy situation.

Something tells us that with seven kids at home — three of them under the age of two! — Lowry is not in any hurry to welcome an eighth!