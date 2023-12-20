Kailyn Lowry’s kids just call her mom. For the rest of us, we first met Kailyn when she was one of the young moms featured on the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant in 2010. Almost 14 years later, she’s still being talked about – and still having kids!

Kailyn stepped away from the Teen Mom franchise in 2022 after 11 years with MTV, but the 31-year-old mother of five, with twins on the way, is still on fan’s radar. Plus, she’s still making headlines!

Most recently, fans have been asking lots of questions about the reality star. Some are calling into question if she’s even really pregnant with twins! Some are speculating that she had her first girl. Others have taken a renewed interest in the paternity of Kail’s fifth kid, Rio, thanks to a new report from the popular YouTube channel Grace Report. But we’re getting ahead of things. Let’s break down what we know about Kailyn Lowry’s kids.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City with her 3 eldest sons. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

How Many Kids Does Kailyn Lowry Have?

As of now, Kailyn Lowry has given birth to five sons. She was a senior in high school when she and then boyfriend Jo Rivera conceived their first baby, welcoming Isaac in January 2010 at age 17.

While pregnant, she allowed MTV to document her journey to motherhood on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant, launching her reality show career. She went on to welcome to two more sons while starring on the spinoff, Teen Mom 2.

She welcomed her first son off-camera in 2020, and in 2022, hid her fifth pregnancy from fans, surprising the world with son #5 in November. Then, in 2023, she revealed she was pregnant yet again, this time with twins, adding two more boys to her growing brood.

So, if you’re keeping count, that’s five sons, with two more on the way!

Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Names, From Isaac To The Twins

Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son is Issac, who celebrated his 14th birthday in 2023. Two years after having Issac, Kailyn welcomed Lincoln to the world; he’s now 11. It would be another five years before she had her next son, Lux, and another three years before baby Creed was born in 2022.

In 2023, Kailyn surprised fans by announcing she had been keeping her new pregnancy a secret, but had welcomed a new, healthy boy to the family, Rio, in November 2022. As for the twins, fans are still waiting to meet the little ones. After announcing the birth of Rio, she then told her “Barely Famous” podcast listeners she was pregnant for the sixth time after leaving a Thailand vacation with “permanent souvenirs”.

Now, as far as we know (because this is what Kailyn has told fans!) the reality star will be welcoming a set of twin boys when she gives birth. However, fan theories have been popping up all over social media, including the comment section of Kailyn’s posts, and many think she may be welcoming her first girl. One fan account has gone so far as to suggest they even know the names of the twins – Iverson and Valley! Still, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Kailyn Lowry’s Kids’ Dads: Meet The Fathers

While Kailyn is a mother of 5 (+ 2 on the way!), her sons don’t all share the same father. When Kailyn got pregnant as a teenager, it was with her high school sweetheart, Jo Rivera. The two have remained amicable through the years.

Then she met Javi Marroquin, who she married in 2012, and the pair welcomed Lincoln shortly after. The relationship did not last, and the pair divorced in 2017. Not too long after, Kailyn welcomed her son Lux with Chris Lopez. Their relationship was tumultuous, to say the least, but despite being on-again, off-again, they did another kid together: son Creed in July 2020.

Kailyn moved on with now boyfriend Elijah Scott after splitting from Chris, and they welcomed their first, Rio, in November 2022. The following year, she revealed she was pregnant with twins with Elijah, both of them being boys. It’s widely believed that Lowry has secretly given birth to her sixth and seventh children and is once again keeping the news to herself.

Kailyn Expecting Baby #8?

But she’s not done yet – or is she? Kailyn admitted on an episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, that she has a plan to have another baby, but this time, with a surrogate.

Teen Mom fans will remember Bone Estrada, Kailyn’s friend of many years, from the show. During a recent episode of Kailyn’s Barely Famous podcast, the pair revealed a plan they hatched for the MTV bestie to carry a child for the ex reality TV personality.

“You just know when you’re not done having kids and you know when you are done having kids. So there was a point where I had said that I was not done having children – we’re gonna do gender selection – and then Bone was going to carry my children or child,” the mom-of-seven said.

She went on: “An Elijah [Scott] was on board. I don’t know if your boyfriend was on board.” Bone then revealed that she “had already agreed to it” when she met her new man and had no plans to back out of the deal if that was something Kailyn wanted.