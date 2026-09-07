Noah Wyle Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

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Noah Wyle has been married and divorced over the decades of his career.

Long before The Pitt, he won over fans on ER and in the The Librarian films.

He has also fallen in and out of love and become a father to three amazing kids.

Here’s a quick look back at Wyle’s marriage history — and where things stand today.

Noah Wyle attends Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love 7 – A Fundraising Special On KTLA at KTLA 5 on June 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 7)

Noah Wyle and Tracy Warbin

In early 1996, just a couple of years after the launch of ER, Wyle met make-up artist Tracy Warbin on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints.

(This was not, in fact, about forensics, but was instead a family drama.)

The two soon began dating, becoming engaged in 1999. In 2000, they married.

Two years later, on November 9, 2002, Wyle and Warbin welcomed their son, Owen Strausser WYle.

On October 15, 2005, they welcomed their daughter, Auden Wyle.

Ultimately, the marriage did not last.

In late 2009, the parents-of-two separated. It was reported at the time that they were in mediation.

However, Noah Wyle and Tracy Warbin did not reconcile and instead divorced.

In 2010, they finalized their split.

Wyle would later admit that it was a time of deep personal turmoil for him, though he felt that the conscious uncoupling was ultimately a positive experience.

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells

In late 2010, the famed ER and The Librarian star met Sara Wells, a fellow actor.

Despite the recently finalized divorce, Wyle and Wells began dating.

In June of 2014, the two married at their home in Santa Ynez Valley, California.

(Wyle alternates between living in Los Angeles and in their valley home, something sometimes necessary for successful actors. It’s about a 2.5 hour drive.)

David Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, officiated the wedding ceremony.

On June 22 of 2015, Wyle and Well welcomes the birth of their daughter, Frances.

(Wyle has publicly praised his youngest as a “dynamo” who can choose her own path in life.)

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells (now Sara Wyle) have not divorced. They remain happily together to this day.

Wyle also appears to maintain close ties to his children. Auden, for example, even joined him in picketing during the SAG-AFTRA strikes a few years back.

Family takes many twists and turns with love leading the way. Congratulations to Noah Wyle on his beautiful family.