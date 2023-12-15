Season’s Greetings from maybe the world’s most famous couple — here’s Prince Harry‘s Christmas card!

On Friday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled a virtual holiday card, wishing the best to their friends and loved ones via a virtual email on behalf of their Archewell organization.

“We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!” the card simply reads.

It also links to the couple’s annual Archewell Foundation impact report, which features a video highlighting some of their work throughout the past year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their 2023 holiday card in early December. (ARCHEWELL)

Many social media users are a bit perplexed, wondering why Markle and Harry didn’t include a photo of their kids with this card.

They have always been very protective of their young ones, however.

As you can see above, the polarizing husband and wife selected a photo from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games… which took place in September in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry is clad in a black suit with a black dress shirt underneath, while Meghan dons a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details.

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

The card was released in the wake of some actual good news for Harry and Meghan, which has been hard to come by for them over the past 12 months or so.

On Thursday, Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

In a statement following this victory, the handsome prince said:

“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Prince Harry is one happy stud muffin in this photo. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

He added after the case went in his favor:

“This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by clever-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings.

“The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one and since bringing my claim almost five years ago defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family’s expense.

“And so, as I too have learnt through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue.

“Especially, in the face of vendetta journalism.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the F&F Kidsâ€™ Competition at Centre Court at the Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry are parents to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

They haven’t made their holiday plans clear, but it’s safe to assume they’ll celebrate somewhere in California.

It’s also safe to assume they will NOT be spending any time with Harry’s relatives because, you know, the Royals hate these people.