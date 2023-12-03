Meri Brown Cannot Believe Christine Brown Spilled THIS Secret to the World

They are no longer sister wives.

They are barely even friends.

Heck, at this point, Christine Brown and Meri Brown may even be considered enemies.

Not long after Janelle and Christine agreed that they were done with Meri forever, a sneak peek has been released from Sunday night’s Season 18 one-on-one special.

Christine Brown and Meri Brown don’t exactly get along. (Instagram)

In this clip, we go back in time a bit to when Meri pointed out how Kody was no longer wearing his Claddagh ring that represented his spiritual union with her…. and had replaced it with a new piece of jewelry.

When asked about the ring situation by host Sukanya Krishnan on this special, Christine alleges Kody had actually melted down his first wedding ring with Meri, but kept the diamonds.

When Meri asked him about it, according to Christine, Kody told his first spouse he did it because “I didn’t want [Meri] to have control over me and power over me anymore.”

After he took this route, all four ladies decided to get Kody a Claddagh ring together, which he has also since abandoned.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

“I am extremely frustrated right now. Beyond,” Meri confesses on the December 3 episode of this Sister Wives tell-all, which is basically part of a multi-part reunion.

“After we did the taping for the one-on-one interviews with Suki, I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly.

Meri then gets choked up as she explains:

“That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story. And now I’m being forced to talk about it. I’m not happy about it.”

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

To her credit, Meri has said she won’t remain silent any longer.

It looks as if we’ll be seeing a far more outspoken Meri on Sister Wives Season 19.

“It was not Christine’s business to tell,” Meri adds on this special.

“If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that.”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 airs on TLC Sunday, December 3 at 10/9c.