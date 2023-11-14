Reading Time: 3 minutes

For very good reasons, folks around the nation are worried about Jace Evans.

The 14-year old son of Jenelle Evans was reported missing on three separate occasions this summer/early fall, and then accused stepdad David Eason of abuse following this third disappearance.

Eason has since been arrested for his alleged actions.

We sure hope Jace is doing okay and we’ll continue to report on this story… but social media followers are focused on Jenelle and David’s seven-year old daughter, Ensley, at the moment.

Ensley Eason is the daughter of Jenelle Evans and David Eason. (TikTok)

Earlier this week, Jenelle posted a video on TikTok that featured her giving Ensley a haircut.

As you can see in the screen capture above, however, the toddler didn’t exactly have the happiest expression on her face in the wake of this trim… which normally might go unnoticed or at least unremarked-upon.

But Jenelle’s family life appears to a mess.

She and her husband are under investigation by Child Protective Services due to the aforementioned incident involving Jace.

As a result?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Concerns citizens across the Internet are now wondering if Ensley is doing okay.

“I thought she looked so sad,” one person wrote in response to this video, while another chimed in as follows: “That kid looked broken.”

A third individual labeled the look on Ensley’s face as “heartbreaking,” and a fourth asked:

“Why does Ensley look on the verge of tears tho?”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

We can’t speak on Ensley’s state of mind or well-being, of course.

We can confirm that Jenelle hasn’t spoken to Jace in six weeks and that he’s currently living with his grandmother while the CPS investigation plays out.

Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, 16-year old Maryssa, has also been contacted by the authorities, according to an insider who told The Sun the following:

“Maryssa has spoken to CPS by now, and it was supposed to be with Jenelle and David’s lawyer present.’

David Eason and Jenelle Evans are featured in this split screen of the couple. (Instagram)

It had previously seemed, meanwhile, as if Jenelle had decided to split from Eason; as if an assault of her son was at last the final straw for the former Teen Mom cast member.

But then Evans praised the f-ck out of Eason late last week, gushing over how well he apparently treats her and never even mentioning this latest arrest.

“No matter where I go I’m loved by you,” wrote Jenelle on November 10 as a caption to professional black-and-white photos of herself and Eason.

“No matter where we are you always make me laugh,” she continued.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Concluded Jenelle in this very depressing and troubling post:

“No matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me.

“Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine.

“I love youuu babeeeee.”