Tammy Slaton wants everyone to know that she cannot wait to be back in your lives.

On the small screen, we mean.

In a video posted to TikTok late last week, the 37-year old was joined by two of her friends as she stood in the center of the frame.

“Us going into the next season like,” Tammy captioned the footage… as her two backup dancers twerked alongside her.

Tammy Slaton is having herself a blast in this photo! (Instagram)

There’s simply no way Tammy would have been capable of such a thing at this time last year.

She dedicated herself to eating well and exercising while in an Ohio rehab facility, however, qualified for gastric bypass surgery — and look at her now!

She’s up. She’s moving around.

And she’s barely in need of extra oxygen for assistance with these activities.

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Along with showing off her slimmed-down figure, Tammy used this TikTok opportunity to promote 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5.

In the first official trailer for upcoming episodes, Tammy is prepared to be finally go home after reaching her goal weight of 550 pounds.

I’m ready to “conquer the world,” Slaton says upon getting out of rehab.

Tragically, however, this enthusiasm is short-lived.

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

Why?

Because husband Caleb Willingham is headed in the opposite direction when the new season kicks off, ballooning to well over 500 pounds.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy says in the preview, adding:

“I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Horribly, Willingham would pass away at the young age of 40 just a few months after Season 5 started filming.

No exact cause of death has been confirmed, but insiders previously echoed what Slaton says above:

Caleb had fallen off his diet and exercise wagon and was gaining weight instead of slimming down and getting healthy.

“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” Tammy wrote on Instagram after losing her spouse this July.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Caleb passed away on June 30, an awful development confirmed at the time by his brother on Facebook.

“Today GOD called my big brother home,” read this message at the time.

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post.

“R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c.