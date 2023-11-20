Jinger Duggar Fans Fear She’s Making a Dangerous Choice

Is Jinger Duggar making a dangerous choice? Even her own fans are recoiling with worry.

She recently opened up about placing her kids in “Christian hybrid” learning.

But this time, the concern isn’t about parenting. Not directly.

And Jinger’s dangerous decisions could impact more people than just her family.

Celebrating her book’s nomination, Jinger Duggar films herself while driving. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar)

Jinger Duggar’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, is a nominee for the Goodreads Choice Awards 2023.

The awards are largely an opportunity to give already successful books even more promotion. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. And we can understand her excitement.

She took to Instagram to encourage her fans to vote for her. Her sister, Jill, cheered her on with pride.

In this Instagram caption in mid-November of 2023, Jinger Duggar invited fans to support her book. (Image Credit: Instagram)

There may be issues with that, including the lines that Jinger has chosen to draw in terms of what is bad versus what good things she took from her cult upbringing.

But … that’s not what this is about. Instead, what has her own fans expressing concern.

Her first line in the video is “Hey guys, I’m driving here.” And, as the video shows, she certainly is.

While driving, Jinger Duggar looks directly into the camera to address her fans and followers. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar)

In fact, during the video, Jinger is driving. She continues to drive for the full minute-and-a-half video.

Make no mistake, she makes plenty of eye contact with the road. But Jinger also repeatedly gazes into the camera.

All the while, she’s operating a multi-ton vehicle that is actively in motion.

Jinger Duggar participates in a remote interview in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

These days, the ephemeral nature of social media vlogging and the proliferation of high-quality phones means that plenty of people record in their cars.

However, most of them record while seated — often sharing their thoughts after processing them on a drive, or before heading home after work.

Videos while someone is driving in traffic are less common. And they are decidedly more controversial.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a selfie to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Firstly and most importantly, it’s not okay to be a distracted driver!” one commenter writes.

The Instagram user continues: “People have loved ones sharing the road with you! This post could have waited till you were off the road!”

Jinger saw and replied to the comment, claiming: “I was just pulling into my destination! Thanks for your care.”

Jinger Duggar dressed as a gingerbread person for Halloween. Naturally, her husband went as a baker. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Another commenter scolded: “Tell that to all the people hurt by distracted drivers. People have died, Jinger. Pulling into your destinations means you were driving.”

And a third Instagram denizen gently suggested: “Loved the book and will vote for it. But girl, please don’t record videos while you’re driving!”

Another chimed in: “Definitely needed to wait until you were not driving.” Most things can wait! Especially this sort of content.

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I was impressed by how well you drive and manage to share the good news!” a seemingly sarcastic comment reads.

Maybe people are giving Jinger a hard time. But maybe it’s warranted. Distracted driving can and does cause senseless tragedy.

Jinger wouldn’t be getting this kind of blowback if she weren’t famous. But then, she wouldn’t have a book up for an award — or have the fans to vote for it to win — if she weren’t famous, either.