Savannah Chrisley: My Dad Won’t Meet My Controversial Boyfriend!

In case you haven’t heard, Savannah Chrisley has a new boyfriend.

And in case you also haven’t heard, this new boyfriend was in the news over the summer because his estranged wife tried to have him killed.

Really. This happened to Robert Shiver.

Thankfully for Chrisley, however, the estranged wife failed… Shiver remains alive… and he appears to make her pretty happy.

Savannah Chrisley attends the GLAAD + TY HERNDON’s 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance at Wildhorse Saloon on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images)

According to Savannah, however, her infamous father won’t get a chance to see this happiness… because Todd Chrisley doesn’t want to meet Shiver.

Not while he’s incarcerated, at least.

“Dad is very against [meeting Robert] just because, ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,'” Savannah told Entertainment Tonight on November 10, adding:

“I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing.”

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver went Instagram official in October 2023. (Instagram)

Both of Savannah’s parents are behind federal bars for their roles in various financial schemes.

The spouses, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June 2022 when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (USA)

Savannah, who has insisted all along that her parents are innocent, told ET that her mother is open to meeting Shiver.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'” Savannah said of mom Julie.

“And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure.”

“Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later.”

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Indeed, Savannah has been claiming for awhile that her parents are being harassed in jail and has been pushing for their early release.

We doubt that will happen.

But perhaps Savannah really will end up with Shiver and Todd will have a chance to meet him years from now.

The reality star certainly sounds smitten.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018. (Getty)

In September, Savannah spoke for the first time on her romance, joking with Nick Viall on the latter’s podcast about how Shiver’s former spouse allegedly hired a hitman to try and assassinate Shiver.

He’s too hot to die,” Savannah quipped to Viall while discussing Robert.

“Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking.”