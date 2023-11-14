Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Celebrate Anniversary Amidst This Year’s SECOND …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Less than one month ago, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were waging a divorce battle.

This was after their second divorce filing of the year. At the time, we joked that they had enough time for a third if they hurried.

Well, it now appears that they have reconciled for a second time, too.

Not only did the two celebrate their anniversary over the weekend, but Kim has posted a conspicuous update to her social media.

We’re halfway through November. At this rate, Kim and Kroy could have a third formal split by the end of the year. Or, they could celebrate New Year’s Eve together. (If they speedrun it, they could do both)

Though they haven’t announced a reconciliation, they’ve been doing the next best thing.

Kim even updated her Instagram handle — swapping from @kimzolciak to @kimzbiermann. Putting your on-again, off-again husband’s surname in your handle is a choice, and it’s one that she’s made.

This screenshot of Kim Zolciak's Instagram bio in the middle of November 2023 shows that she has restored her married name — reversing a change from June of the same year.

Though Kim has always been better known as Kim Zolciak, she previously featured “Biermann” in her account.

That changed in June, during this year’s first messy split from Kroy.

At the time, she dropped her married surname. She and Kroy were at odds, and between their fights and the divorce filing, she wanted his name out of hers.

That was not the first hint that, despite two divorce filings this year, they have had a second reconciliation.

One can imagine many reasons to keep a married name. For example, it’s the surname of Kim’s children — including her adult daughters.

But also? On Saturday, Kim and Kroy celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. And not in an ironic, bitter way.

Rather than posting a messy, sarcastic “happy anniversary” or having parties with their own friends to keep their minds off of things, the two spent that day together.

Kim and Kroy toasted with drinks over a three-course meal at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia.

Do some exes meet up for dinner and wine? Sure. But this didn’t look like anything but an anniversary celebration.

“What an incredible night!” Kim later remarked on social media.

She went on to express how she felt “Happy, Thankful, Grateful, AND Blessed” after her night out.

So it sounds like they managed to get through that meal without another explosive breakup! And, presumably, without calling the police one ach other.

The second divorce filing came after their first reconciliation. Only weeks after.

And that was in August.

Since then, things became even worse the second time, as they argued about money and fought in and out of court — all while sharing the same roof. And, at times, apparently sharing the same bed.

Still, things have come a long way.

Last month, Kim filed her response to the second divorce filing, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

It sounds like the break was pretty retrievable. For now, at least.