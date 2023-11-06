Savannah Chrisley has taken a break from defending her parents in order to introduce the world to her boyfriend.

On November 5, the Growing Up Chrisley cast member shared a few affectionate photos of herself and Robert Shiver, the man Savannah has been dating for about two months now.

And the same man whose ex-wife was arrested this summer for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder Shiver.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Chrisley first opened up about this relationship during an appearance with Nick Viall on his popular podcast.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him,” Savannah told Viall at the time, joking, “It’s fine.”

Despite her lover’s complicated past relationship, Savannah insisted he’s a total “normie,” adding in a bit more detail:

“He’s a normal person and I love it.”

Interestingly (for lack of a better word), Chrisley said the two met after she slid into Robert’s Direct Messages after reading about him over the summer.

“He’s too hot to die,” Savannah said on the podcast.

Robert’s ex-wife, Lindsay, was arrested in July and charged in the Bahamas after she supposedly conspired to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States.

The former beauty queen was released on a $100,000 bond and must remain in the Bahamas.

She made a court appearance in early October and was then due back in court on Monday, November 6.

Police claimed this summer that they found WhatsApp messages on Lindsay’s phone that featured a photo of Robert, along with the words “kill him.”

Two other men have also been arrested in conjunction with this crime.

“The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay’s innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty,” Lindsay’s attorney previously told USA Today.

“Throughout this ordeal, Lindsay’s number one priority is the well-being and welfare of her three young children.

“She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother.”

For her part, Chrisley — whose ex-fiance tragically died in September — she’s okay talking in general about her boyfriend.

But she won’t delve into this case in any way, shape or form.

“There’s kids involved,” she explained on Viall’s podcast, referring to the three children Robert shares with his ex.

“I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’

“That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”