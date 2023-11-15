Brandi Mallory, Extreme Weight Loss Star, Dead at 40

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad news this week out of the reality television industry:

Brandi Mallory, a contestant on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, died on November 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

She was 40 years old.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Brandi Mallory. (Instagram)

This tragic development was first reported by People Magazine, which confirmed the news via the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mallory appeared back in 2014 on the aforementioned program.

In a 2018 YouTube interview with local Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll, the makeup artist shared how she ended up on the series.

In an unfortunate and ironic twist, Mallory said at the time that it was the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29 that prompted her decision to slim down in significant fashion.

Brandi Mallory competed on Extreme Weight Loss back in 2014. (Instagram)

“I was literally waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” Mallory five years ago.

“When it’s playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I’m afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”

No cause of death has been announced.

According to an obituary posted on Legacy.com, a memorial service will be held for the late star on November 19.

Brandi Mallory has passed away at the very, very young age of 40. (Facebook)

Mallory also said in this interview that she tried out for The Biggest Loser and then shifted to Extreme Weight Loss after not making the cut for the former competition.

“Literally every footstep since then has been God. I prayed over that application before I sent it off; I prayed every step of the way,” Mallory said at the time.

On the ABC show, Mallory revealed that she weighed around 329 pounds at her highest mark.

During her run on Extreme Weight Loss, she competed in the Half Ironman, swimming, biking and running for a combined 70.3 miles in less than eight hours to finish this incredible challenge.

(Instagram)

The 40-year-old — who became known on social media for dancing and sharing makeup tips — shared her final Instagram post on November 3.

Shortly after learning Mallory had passed away, Extreme Weight Loss Season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile paid tribute to Mallory on video as follows:

Rest in Love sis.

To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going.

You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world.