Earlier this week, we reported on the surprising news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be spending Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham House.

When Harry and Meghan called Charles on his birthday, many took it as a sign that the warring factions of the royal family had finally declared a truce.

So reports that Charles had decided not to invite Harry and Meghan for Christmas came as a blow to those who have been hoping for an easing of tensions within the Windsor clan.

The news is especially shocking as it conflicts with the many reports indicating that the king wants nothing more than to bury the hatchet with his son and daughter-in-law.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So why would Charles publicly snub Harry and Meghan when his greatest wish is to rebuild those relationships?

Well, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, it’s the future king, not the current one, who insists on keeping the Sussexes at arm’s length.

Yes, insiders tell the outlet that Prince William is still furious about Harry’s memoir, and he made it clear to Charles that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to Christmas, then the Prince and Princess of Wales would be skipping this year’s festivities.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The situation has reportedly taken a major toll on Charles, who even considered celebrating the holiday with his sons in “shifts.”

There were talks about the king inviting William and Kate to Sandringham for Christmas and then decamping to Balmoral, where he would commence an early New Year’s celebration with Harry and Meghan.

“It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other,” one insider tells the Mail.

Prince William and Prince Harry don’t get along very well anymore. They may not even be on speaking terms. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It would also, the source notes, put an end to the rumors that Charles has decided to sever ties with Harry.

However, any such an arrangement might call more public attention to the ongoing feud between Harry and William — which is allegedly one reason why Charles will not invite his youngest for the holidays.

“It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely,” the source explains.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“But as with anything to do with Harry and Meghan, let’s face it, anything can happen.”

It’s certainly true that anything can happen — but if William has already made it clear that he doesn’t like the optics of Charles spending the holidays with Harry, then it seems unlikely that such a public reunion will take place.

It’s another victory for the future king — and another indication that the hostility within this family is as potent as ever.