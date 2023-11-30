Kimberly Rochelle Calls Jenny Slatten the C-Word on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Just a few weeks ago, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 star Kimberly Rochelle got into an ugly online spat.

She disparaged Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, OGs from that spinoff who are also very popular among fans.

It turns out that this barely scratched the surface. Their real conflict was so much uglier.

On the upcoming Season 5 Tell All, Kimberly calls Jenny the C-word. Jenny doesn’t take that lying down, either.

During the finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s bizarre and lengthy fifth season, Kimberly Rochelle’s mental health took a nosedive. (Image Credit: TLC)

30-year-old Kimberly Rochelle moved to India to be with Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami.

This was after they met online … which, in turn, was after she allegedly had a dream about him months earlier. Kimberly has shared that she is clairvoyant.

However, there are some things that she didn’t see coming. From cow urine in the house to TJ’s indifference to her depression and more, she did not have a good time. She also did not endear herself to fans.

During the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 finale, Kimberly Rochelle became increasingly upset. (Image Credit: TLC)

Things took a turn for the worst when she confronted TJ about how he very obviously did not care about her misery or depression. It could have been a rare sympathetic moment for her.

Instead, Kimberly took understandable distress and turned it into a tantrum.

At one point, she threw back her head and screamed. This is how a toddler, whose brain is still developing and thus understandably feels overwhelmed by emotion, might behave. Kimberly is a grown 30-year-old woman.

Oh no! Kimberly Rochelle throws back her head and lets out an unearthly shriek, straight-up screaming despite being in the house and on camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kimberly’s banshee wail marked the end of the long, bizarre season. (Seriously, why were there so many episodes? Why couldn’t the show air normally?)

But there’s still the upcoming Season 5 Tell All special.

And in a screen-recorded preview clip on Reddit, Kimberly’s showing that the worst is yet to come.

An unusual sneak peek of the Season 5 Tell All shows Kimberly Rochelle at her worst behavior. (Image Credit: TLC)

During the clip, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have tuned in to weigh in on Kimberly and TJ’s journey.

After all, Jenny and Sumit faced some similar relationship hurdles. And yet they had a happily ever after.

When Jenny called out some of Kimberly’s antics — just saying what many viewers had already observed — Kimberly pushed back. Well, that’s an understatement, actually.

Yikes! Kimberly Rochelle uses the C-word to insult a widely liked 90 Day Fiance star. (Image Credit: TLC)

“You’re a c–t,” Kimberly tells Jenny in the clip. Those are, as they say, fighting words.

And Jenny has plenty of fight in her, it seems.

“Come to Jaipur,” she tells Kimberly through the video feed. “I’d love to meet you.” Folks, that is not what you call a friendly invitation.

Jenny Slatten invites a foe to “meet” her in Jaipur. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, fans have sided pretty heavily with Jenny. She and Sumit actually love each other, and Kimberly clearly crossed a line.

Also, people quipped “cash me ousside in Jaipur.” It’s a great reference … one that, to my horror, I must note is from seven entire years ago. Someone, please stop the passage of time.

But in addition to the implied fight, Jenny was pointing out that, at the moment, Kimberly isn’t in Jaipur.

On the Season 5 finale, TJ asks if Kimberly Rochelle is returning to the US. (Image Credit: TLC)

We don’t know for certain if Kimberly is still in the United States. But she certainly was.

And we now understand why she and Jenny seem to detest each other.

Jenny’s taking the high road. Kimberly is clearly choosing a different path.