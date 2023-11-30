Gerry Turner’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He Dumped Her Because She Got Fat

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gerry Turner may have just been exposed as a dirtbag.

On Wednesday, just about 24 hours before the first-ever Golden Bachelor aired its first-ever season finale, The Hollywood Reporter published an expose on Turner.

It takes issue, for starters, with ABC labeling Turner as a “retired restaurateur” because he’s held various jobs since he last owned a restaurant… way back in 1985.

Most notably, however, the article basically slams Gerry as a liar and sort of a slimeball — based on his recent claims and his alleged dating history.

Gerry Turner smiles broadly here for the ABC camera. (ABC)

“I haven’t dated in 45 years,” Turner told Entertainment Tonight shortly after he was named The Golden Bachelor.

Except, well… The Hollywood Reporter spoke to residents of Turner’s home town in Indiana who allege Gerry definitely has had a few girlfriend since his wife passed away in 2017.

The publication then hones in on a woman it refers to as Carolyn.

This woman claims she dated Turner for 10 months before moving into his home on Big Long Lake in Hudson, Indiana.

Joan Vassos shakes the hand here of Gerry Turner. (ABC)

According to text messages obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Turner texted Carolyn on September 2, 2017 and said:

“Damn, I go to bed at night thinking of you and wake up in the morning thinking of you.”

Turner’s wife died about three months before this alleged message was sent.

“The idea that I’d go out with a recent widower just mortifies me,” Carolyn told THG for this piece.

“I just really didn’t see it. Until I went back and looked at my text messages, I never realized Gerry’s texts had turned hot and heavy so relatively soon.”

Gerry Turner is the newest (and oldest) star of The Bachelor franchise! (Photo Credit: ABC)

Carolyn claims now that Gerry vowed to her mother that he would marry her.

After she moved in with him, however, Carolyn says Turner asked her to pay rent. He also asked her to pay for her half of all meals out.

Worst of all, however? Based on Carolyn’s recounting of events?

She says she was packing for Gerry’s high school reunion, scheduled to take place in October 2019, when he looked her up and down and remarked:

“I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.”

Carolyn says this was a critique of her body because she had gained around 10 pounds at the time from stress.

SUSAN NOLES meets Gerry Turner here for the first time. (ABC)

This comment, along with what had become an unhealthy relationship overall, led to the couple breaking up at the end of 2019.

Right before she moved out, though, Carolyn explains she fell down the stairs and suffered an injury… only for Gerry to force her to stay at a hotel in order to recover because he wanted her out of his house.

“I really wish this would’ve worked out,” she recalls Turner telling her. “Call me when you get to your hotel, so I know you made it safe.”

Turner has not yet responded to any of these allegations.

