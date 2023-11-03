Kailyn Lowry thinks the universe is trying to send her a message.

And, as a result, she may need to head out and buy some pink clothing in the near future.

Here. Allow us to explain…

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Instagram)

As you may have heard, Lowry is pregnant with twins.

The former Teen Mom 2 participant confirmed as much late last month, telling podcast listeners that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott were expecting.

“This is my … sixth pregnancy,” Lowry remarked to guest Allison Kuch. “Like, six and seven for me.”

Indeed, Lowry is already mother to (deep breath…) son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez; and son Rio with Scott.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Yup. Five sons.

Lowry thinks her parental future may change this time around, though.

“I went to a new nail place today and I’m just sitting there talking to the girl next to me and the lady who’s doing her nails, and [the nail technician’s] saying how she has twin girls,” Kailyn explained during a November 1, TikTok video.

The reality star took this as a sign, adding:

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Maybe this is a sign that mine are girls.’ Like, what are the odds that I tried a new nail place and she has twin girls?”

Kailyn Lowry wraps her arms around son Lux in this cute photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Based purely on the number of twins that exist in the world, the odds are likely low.

But Kailyn went on to say that she’ll be able to rely on actual science to determine the genders of her incoming babies because she just underwent some blood work.

She has yet to decide whether she’ll hold any sort of formal gathering or make any major announcement once she learns the sex of these kids.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in for me yet that I’m even having twins,” Lowry continued this week.

“My grandmother told me when I was pregnant with Isaac as a teenager, she’s like, ‘Babies are born. Like, this isn’t just gonna go away. It’s not like the problem is the pregnancy and then it just goes away.'”

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

This is very true… which does cause one to wonder why Lowry maybe doesn’t do a better job of NOT procreating on such a frequent basis.

It wasn’t until about a month ago that Lowry even admitted she gave birth in November to her fifth child.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” Lowry said to People at the time, breaking her silence on this salient topic.

Kailyn also said she wasn’t trying to get pregnant last year.

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry speak onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

However?

“As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he’s been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me,” Lowry said of Rio.

“It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with and everything else.

“So, he has been really a joy for all of us.”

