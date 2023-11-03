Just days ago, Tori Spelling packed on the PDA with a new man more than four months after her split from Dean McDermott.

Given that this came only weeks after Dean went public with a new woman by his side, some wondered:

Is Tori earnestly dating again … or is she out for revenge after her ex blindsided her?

And how does Tori feel about this new guy bearing a resemblance to Dean?

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As we previously reported, eyewitnesses spotted Tori Spelling out and about on an apparent date in downtown Los Angeles.

The man on her arm — and lips — was Ryan Cramer, a CEO.

Now, we have confirmation that the two were dating — instead of, like, hanging out and accidentally holding hands and pressing their lips together. And we know more about their entanglement, too.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Us Weekly spoke to an inside source who dished on how Tori and Ryan first crossed paths.

“Tori met Ryan through work,” the insider dished.

The source detailed that this was “several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome.”

Tori Spelling shared photos and videos from Day One of ’90s Con in September of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to the insider, Tori reached out to Ryan some time after she and Dean split.

That breakup was in June.

While we doubt that Ryan was her first call, that confirms the time frame that more or less everyone assumed — that this relationship is new.

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, those who have seen Ryan — who, despite his job, is not what we’d traditionally consider to be a “public figure” in the sense of Tori and Dean — have observed that he resembles Tori’s ex.

“Tori is really excited about the new relationship,” the source expressed.

“And it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean,” the insider then comments.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

When some people break up, they find someone as different as they can imagine from their ex.

Others, however, have a type and they stick to it.

Obviously, we don’t know what Ryan is like as a person. He’s a CEO with what sounds like a fine resume from the business world. Maybe he and Tori will end up being a good match.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

In June, Dean very abruptly announced the end of his and Tori’s marriage, even though their relationship had appeared more solid than ever for many months.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote at the time.

Interestingly, he deleted the message just hours later. Many assume that he posted it unilaterally, and deleted it for Tori’s sake. But he remained determined to end the marriage. Now, he and Tori have both moved on! Or, at least, they’re dating again.