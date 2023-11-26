Kate Middleton: I Am SOOOO Done with Meghan and Harry!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In perhaps the least surprising development of 2023, we’re now hearing that Kate Middleton has no interest in reconciling with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

This should not raise a single eyebrow belonging to anyone who has been paying any attention at all to The Royal Family over the past few years.

But author Omid Scobie really drives it home in his new book, “Endgame.”

The Princess of Wales during her visit to Sebby’s Corner on November 24, 2023 in Barnet, England. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton “was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children,” an insider says in this revealing book about the Monarchy, adding of where Kate stands these days:

“There is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

Harry in particular blasted his relatives several months ago during the publicity tour for his biography, at one point even alleging that his brother assaulted him.

His brother, of course, is married to Middleton.

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In his book, Scobie cites an individual who has worked with Middleton, quoting this person as follows:

“She can be cold if she doesn’t like someone,” adding that she was “never a fan” of Markle.

Emphasizing the whole cold theme, Scobie claims that Middleton “jokingly shives” any time she hears the name of her rival, as the writer says there has been “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019.”

Just last month, Markle was slammed for allegedly poor behavior amid this never-ending feud.

Meghan Markle leaves after paying her respects during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 7, 2019. (Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon reports that Endgame “pulls back the curtain on the Palace, exposing the chaos, dysfunction, and distrust amongst the British royal family, and what needs to happen to preserve a monarchy in crisis.”

It has come out during a time when Meghan and Harry appear to be trying to make amends with those they have trashed.

Just recently, for example, they talked to King Charles on the phone in order to wish him a happy birthday.

For those wondering, Middleton’s birthday is on January 9.

But we somehow doubt she’ll be getting a call from these two.