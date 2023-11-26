Kate Middleton: I Am SOOOO Done with Meghan and Harry!

In perhaps the least surprising development of 2023, we’re now hearing that Kate Middleton has no interest in reconciling with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.
This should not raise a single eyebrow belonging to anyone who has been paying any attention at all to The Royal Family over the past few years.
But author Omid Scobie really drives it home in his new book, “Endgame.”
Middleton “was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children,” an insider says in this revealing book about the Monarchy, adding of where Kate stands these days:
“There is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”
Harry in particular blasted his relatives several months ago during the publicity tour for his biography, at one point even alleging that his brother assaulted him.
His brother, of course, is married to Middleton.
In his book, Scobie cites an individual who has worked with Middleton, quoting this person as follows:
“She can be cold if she doesn’t like someone,” adding that she was “never a fan” of Markle.
Emphasizing the whole cold theme, Scobie claims that Middleton “jokingly shives” any time she hears the name of her rival, as the writer says there has been “almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019.”
Just last month, Markle was slammed for allegedly poor behavior amid this never-ending feud.
Amazon reports that Endgame “pulls back the curtain on the Palace, exposing the chaos, dysfunction, and distrust amongst the British royal family, and what needs to happen to preserve a monarchy in crisis.”
It has come out during a time when Meghan and Harry appear to be trying to make amends with those they have trashed.
Just recently, for example, they talked to King Charles on the phone in order to wish him a happy birthday.
For those wondering, Middleton’s birthday is on January 9.
But we somehow doubt she’ll be getting a call from these two.