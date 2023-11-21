We have a new update on the ongoing saga of Jenelle Evans’ troubled 14-year-old son, Jace Evans.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jace had run away from the home of his grandmother, Barbara Evans, where he had been living since being removed from Jenelle’s custody by CPS.

Jace ran away from Jenelle’s home several times after she regained custody of the boy back in March.

In September, Jace was placed back in Barbara’s care after alleging that he had been assaulted by Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

Obviously, it’s been a turbulent year for the teen, and there’s been widespread concern about his safety and well-being.

It might be a while before Jace gets to tell his side of the story, but a new report from TMZ indicates that Jenelle’s son is currently safe and well provided for.

According to the outlet, Jace has been placed in a hospital in an undisclosed location.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

Due to his tendency to run away and the fact that no one in his family seems capable of providing him with the level of care and supervision that he needs, Jace will be placed in foster care once he’s released from the medical facility where he’s currently living.

It’s not clear if the teen is being treated for physical or mental health issues or some combination thereof.

Whatever the case, the latest developments surrounding Jace have set off yet another round of conflict within his family.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Jenelle has once again gone on the offensive against Barbara, gloating on social media and accusing her mother of failing to properly care for Jace.

At one point, Evans shared a meme that showed Cardi B teasing her haters, along with a caption reading:

“When the weapons formed against you ain’t prospering.”

“Hell yessssss, if you only knew,” Evans added.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Needless to say, it’s a strange attitude for Jenelle to adopt amid news that her son has been hospitalized and will soon be placed in foster care.

At least one insider believes that the blame for Jace’s current woes still rests squarely on Jenelle’s shoulders.

“Jace wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds,” a source close to the situation tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

David Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty )

Jenelle is clearly of the belief that she’s scored some sort of victory over her mother.

But it seems to us that there are no winners in this situation.

And concern for Jace’s future is currently at an all-time high.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.