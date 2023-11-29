Jenelle Evans Ditched Kids on Thanksgiving, Wants Jace to Live With David Eason’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, it’s another eventful day in the tumultuous life of Jenelle Evans.

And as usual, the latest drama hasn’t exactly portrayed Jenelle in a flattering light!

Evans’ husband, David Eason, was due in court this morning for a hearing relating to charges that he assaulted Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace.

David, of course, spends so much time at the local courthouse that he probably has a coffee mug with his name on it in the breakroom.

That might be why he thought he didn’t need a lawyer this time around.

Yes, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason didn’t secure an attorney until Tuesday, and because the woman he hired is on maternity leave until next year, David’s hearing was delayed until January 18.

And so, the Easons didn’t have occasion to make use of their reserved parking spot at court today.

But don’t worry, they still have a whole lot going on this week!

You might remember that Jenelle posted about her happy family on Thanksgiving.

Well, what she failed to mention is that she and David took off for a parents-only vacation shortly after those pics were snapped.

“They told the kids they needed some alone time, and that’s why they weren’t invited,” a source close to the situation tells The Ashley.

Harsh! But don’t worry — the Easons didn’t leave their children unattended.

It seems they pawned off the kids — the ones of whom they still have custody, that is — on David’s sister, April.

David has had a rocky relationship with his family in the past, but apparently, he’s currently on good terms with one of his siblings.

In fact, Jenelle is such a fan of April that she’s pushing for Jace to be placed full-time in his step-aunt’s care!

“That is something Jenelle had been pushing for,” an insider tells The Ashley.

“If Jace couldn’t come back to live with her, Jenelle wanted to have him go live with April.”

Jace is currently hospitalized, and he’ll reportedly be placed in foster care after his release.

But Jenelle believes the superior solution is to place the boy with the sister of the man he’s accused of assaulting him.

“It’s super-unlikely, though, because April has no biological relationship with Jace,” the source continues.

“But Jenelle has stated that Jace gets along with April’s son who is around the same age as him. But that’s not enough to get a judge to place him at April’s.”

“April had her and David’s brother, James, staying at her house up until recently. James was just released from prison in September,” says a second insider.

“He literally just left April’s, but we don’t know if he left because she wants to make her home look like a better option for Jace, or if he just left on his own.”

Well, Jace is certainly no stranger to living with ex-cons, but we still feel like he might be better off in foster care … or, for that matter, anyplace where David can’t get to him!