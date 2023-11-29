Tori Spelling Faces New, Nearly 6-Figure Debt

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Poor Tori Spelling is now facing a massive debt on top of everything else that this year has thrown at her.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Dean McDermott confessed to what he put his family through before he went to rehab and became sober.

But his substance abuse struggles were not the only factor. Among other things, Tori and Dean faced major financial challenges over the years.

That didn’t help their marriage. And now Tori’s facing a nearly 6-figure debt.

Tori Spelling was looking red and festive in this November 2023 photo. Perhaps too festive. The tree so early in the year seems downright obscene. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Blast reports that the State of Claifornia Franchise Tax Board has filed several liens against Tori Spelling.

The first lien stems from unpaid taxes from 2017 to 2019, and total just shy of $60,000. The second is from 2021, totalling around $36,700.

All told, she owes just shy of $96,000 for these combined debts. Unfortunately, fees and interest will continue to mount until Tori can clear this debt in full.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, this is not an unfamiliar plight for Tori — or for her ex, Dean McDermott.

State and federal tax liens from 2016, 2017, and 2018 totaled much higher — at nearly $1 million.

Additionally, there was that $324 tax warrant from New York.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

How does this happen? That’s a complex question because money is pretty complex.

Simply put, unless someone is actively evading paying what they owe, it usually means that they didn’t make what they expected to or just didn’t make enough. Or had an unexpected financial crisis — some of which can last years.

We know that it’s hard to look at someone who owes $100k or $1 million as unfortunate, but Tori and Dean’s financial struggles have been very real. There are extremely wealthy people who make a mockery of the law to avoid paying their fair share. That’s not what’s going on with Tori.

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It’s sad that Tori is in this predicament. Maybe she could reasonably have avoided it — or maybe she couldn’t. We don’t know.

For years, she has seemingly struggled to remain afloat.

And that was before her miserable 2023. An extremely hazardous mold infestation, a sudden divorce announcement, and a barrage of indignities have hounded her all year.

Candy Spelling attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on February 04, 2023. Her color scheme says that she would fight Spider-Man in the 1990s, and we’re here for it. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Meanwhile, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling has an estimated net worth of $600 million or so. That’s rich, even in the entertainment world.

Famously, Tori and her brother each received only $800,000 when their father passed. The actual fortune went to Candy.

Candy has publicly stated her intention to help Tori financially amidst her divorce. But, according to Dean, this generosity is a very new development.

Dean McDermott’s 2023 Thanksgiving message offered gratitude for his children. He spent the holiday at his sober living home. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“It’s your daughter. It’s your flesh and blood and it’s your grandbabies,” Dean called out Candy during a recent interview.

“And for someone who is so blessed to have so much,” he suggested, “it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter.”

Candy almost certainly has the financial power to make Tori’s debts vanish as easily as the average American can afford a two-person McDonald’s order. If there’s anything stopping Candy but Candy herself, we’re not aware of it.