Josh Duggar: Snubbed By Entire Family When He Needed Them Most!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just like the rest of society, it appears as if Josh Duggar’s family may finally be done with this convicted pedophile.

As previously reported, you see, Josh Duggar had his appeal request denied last month.

This means that the disgraced reality star will absolutely, positively, without any doubt spend the next decade-plus in federal prison after he was found guilty in December 2021 of child sex crimes.

We’re not even gonna break out the world’s tiniest violin for him in this case.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff)

According to The Sun, meanwhile, Duggar was all by himself from Friday, November 10 to Monday, November 13.

A source told this outlet that “no one in Josh’s family came to visit him” during this time period, despite the aforementioned appeal having recently been rejected and despite the dour mood Josh must have been in at the time.

No, not even Anna Duggar came by the facility.

This, despite all indications being just how strongly Anna has continued to support Josh throughout his legal and ethical ordeals.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (TLC)

“Inmates have recreational time in the early morning and afternoon,” The Sun insider went on, seemingly illustrating the mental state Duggar was in at the time by adding:

“Josh was not seen outside engaging in sports, walking the track or participating in other recreational activities.”

The poor, sad guy, huh?

Not really, of course, because Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021.

A jury of his peers determined that Josh had, indeed, downloaded explicit photos and videos of kids under the age of 12 on his workplace computer.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff)

Duggar is currently scheduled for release on October 2, 2032.

He tried to argue in his appeal that another employee at the used car dealership where he formerly worked, someone named Caleb Williams, was actually the culprit.

But a judge found this claim to be ridiculous because there was certain security software installed on Duggar’s computer inside this office — software meant to prevent anyone from knowing what he had downloaded — and forensic evidence states it was installed on May 13, 2019.

“There was abundant evidence Mr. Williams was not present in Arkansas on that date,” a judge wrote this fall.

“He was outside Arkansas between May 11 and May 16, the government has receipts, video and live testimony from multiple witnesses that he was outside Arkansas.”

Anna and Josh Duggar and three of their children appear on the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (TLC)

It’s clear at this point that Josh isn’t going anywhere for a long while.

But what about Anna Duggar?

In September, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the mom of seven was “constantly praying” about the “future” of her marriage to Duggar, concluding back then:

“Anna is still very much questioning their future. She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”