Jenelle Evans is not backing the boys in blue at the moment.

Earlier this week, the former Teen Mom participant’s husband was charged with one count of child abuse.

As previously reported right here on The Hollywood Gossip, David Eason is accused of an alleged assault against Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace… who has run away from home THREE times over the last month or so.

Amid his latest disappearance, Jace told the police that he snuck out of his family home due to the aforementioned incident with Eason.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

On Wednesday afternoon, meanwhile, Evans was seen walking into a Columbus County, North Carolina courthouse for a hearing related to Jace and his ongoing custody situation.

In a photo obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans raises her middle finger up to the camera that snapped the picture.

“She used a side entrance and screamed, ‘Thanks for respecting my privacy!’ as she was walking up to the courthouse,” a source told this website.

“She was flipping off everyone outside.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty Images)

During the brief hearing, a judge determined that Jace would continue living with her grandmother, Barbara Evans, who raised the young man and only handed him over to his mom on a full-time basis this past March.

Jenelle, for her part, continues to defend Eason in the wake of this VERY troubling allegations.

“The police are looking into the wrong person right now,” Jenelle told The Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“There is a vile situation going on and it’s not pertaining my husband. This story is one-sided and no interviews were conducted asking what happened when the ‘incident’ occurred.

“I cannot say any details at this time because this is about my son’s mental health, not about my husband and I cannot stress that enough.

“Our time will come in court and we will have our day to present the evidence that has been adding up since 2017, and again it doesn’t have anything to do with my husband.”

Jenelle Evans does not seem to have a stable marriage. This is apparent. (Instagram)

After getting home from her court appearance yesterday, Jenelle went on TikTok to blast pretty much everyone involved in this controversy.

“The whole point you’re missing with this whole case is it’s about my son’s mental health,” she told followers.

“And I will continue to say that. No matter what you guys say, this is about my son’s mental health, that’s it. Y’all can hate me as much as you want. It’s not going to stop me from posting content.

“It’s not going to stop me from being the best mother I can be! And it’s not gonna cause me to get into the depression where I just run and hide in a hole!”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some folks believe Evans is blaming Jace for what happened by emphasizing his mental health struggles.

“I’m gonna make sure that I’m taking care of my mental health and that I’m completely fine, and so are my kids,” she continued on TikTok.

“I’m gonna stand strong and I’m gonna support my husband, because I know the truth, God knows the truth. And YOU don’t!”

Evans then blasted the cops and Child Protective Services (CPS).

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“At this point, you’ve got the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department lying to me. I have CPS that’s kinda acting like they’re on my side, but not really.

“I don’t know who to trust in that situation, because they’re saying it’s about my son’s mental health as well,” Jenelle said.

“They’re like, ‘You’re not in trouble.’ But I feel like I’m punished…. I don’t know who to believe or trust right now.”

Jenelle lost custody of her kids for about a month back in 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family dog.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Jenelle concluded by trashing the detective on her case, whom she feels lied to her.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all, I got a slew of evidence to show you, please can I present it?’ and no one will let me present it,” she said.

“No one will let me talk about it! So this sh-t keeps getting continued but I am ready so, yes, I am prepared like I’ve always been my whole life!

“You won’t catch me slippin’!”