Christine Brown Wedding Special: Coming to TLC!

Here comes the bride, folks.

Straight into your living room.

On Monday, TLC announced that it will soon be airing a two-part Sister Wives special dedicated to the wedding of Christine Brown and David Woolley.

The adorable couple got married early last month in Utah.

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

“Christine Brown and David Woolley are getting married in a lavish ceremony set against the red cliffs of the Utah desert, and you are invited,” reads a TLC press release, continuing as follows:

“After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life.

“Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having.”

Indeed, Christine ended her spiritual union to Kody Brown back in November 2021 and went public with Woolley on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the reality star wrote next to a selfie of the couple at the time.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa.

“I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Wow, huh?

It was clear from this moment on that Brown was quite smitten with Woolley… and it’s also been clear that the strong feelings are mutual.

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah. (Instagram)

Christine announced the pair’s engagement in an April 13 Instagram post, showing off her diamond​ ring and writing:

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christine discussed how David — who has met Kody — felt about being thrust into the world of reality television.

“He was so nervous! It was so cute,” she the outlet, later confirming that her husband will be included on Season 19 of Sister Wives:

“You’re gonna see him a lot. He’s not in this season at all. He’s in a special, and, of course, he’s in our wedding. And he’s wonderful, and he’s so good and he’s so kind.”

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

This marks Christine’s first legal wedding, having only been spiritually tied in the past to Kody, with whom Brown shares six kids.

Part one of this Sister Wives special will air on Sunday night January 7, 2024 at 10/9c on TLC

Part two airs will air on Sunday night January 14, 2024 at 10/9c on TLC.