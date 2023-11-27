Jenelle Evans Unfollows David Eason Ahead of Child Abuse Hearing: Has She Finally Left …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has been going to great lengths to convince the world that all is well in her household.

Of course, we know that that’s not the case.

Last week, Evans attempted to convince fans that she enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration at home with her family.

Just a few days later, however, it appears that her marriage is once again on the rocks.

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Jenelle and David have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

The timing of the move is curious, and not only because the couple was boasting about their happy holiday together just a few days ago.

Back in September, Jenelle’s son, Jace Evans, alleged that he was assaulted by David.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

In late October, David received a court summons requiring him to answer to misdemeanor child abuse charges.

“On or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above, the defendant unlawfully and willingly did being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” the summons read, according to The Sun.

“The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

At first, Jenelle stood by her husband, but now, with his court date looming, it seems that she may have had a change of heart.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Of course, as many commenters have pointed out, Jenelle and David break up quite frequently, and she’s long been in the habit of subtly announcing these splits to the world by unfollowing her husband.

Others noted that Jenelle’s Facebook relationship status has read “It’s Complicated” since at least April.

In other words, the drama in this relationship predates the latest child abuse allegations against David.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

But the ongoing investigation into David and Jenelle’s parenting habits has probably increased the strain on the Easons relationship.

Jace has already been removed from the home and placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Now, Jenelle and David are once again at risk of losing custody of the three other children who still live with them.

Insiders say Jenelle is already attending court-ordered therapy and will likely be forced to jump through many more hoops if she hopes to keep her kids at home.

Jenelle Evans poses here with two of her kids on Thanksgiving. (Instagram)

“She’s being forced to do all this therapy. And this is not like the last time she had CPS investigating her home,” one source tells The Sun.

“This is bigger than that. She will be in therapy for months.”

Of course, if Jenelle really did break up with David, that would probably help her standing in the eyes of the court.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

And that’s why some observers think the Easons are faking their separation, a move that might allow Jenelle to maintain custody of her youngest kids, even if David is found guilty.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that the drama on The Land won’t be letting up anytime soon.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.