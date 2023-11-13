Over the past month, we’ve watched Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s PDA war play out.

First, he stepped out with Lily Calo, the two of them making plenty of public appearances.

More recently, Tori has been out locking lips and holding hands with Ryan Cramer.

Dean believes that it’s no coincidence that Tori’s affectionate outings are so aggressively public.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

A new report from Us Weekly says that Dean McDermott isn’t too happy with Tori Spelling’s public dating.

“He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention,” an insider dished.

That is a bold accusation, considering that Dean himself was the first to made deliberate public appearances including PDA.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

So how are Tori and Dean getting along these days? They’re exes — but they also share five children.

“They’re on fairly icy terms right now,” the source then illuminated.

“But,” the insider added, Tori and Dean are still “trying to stay cordial.”

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

But remaining cordial isn’t as easy as chocolate-covered cherries make it look. Not when you’re going through a very public split.

One of the complicating factors of their breakup is that their “divorce” isn’t official.

That is to say that, even though Dean announced the end of their marriage in June, we’re well into November without any evidence of a divorce filing. Not from Dean, and not from Tori.

Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speaks during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019. (Getty)

There could be any number of reasons for which Tori and Dean haven’t begun the legal process of ending their marriage.

Divorce is a lengthy, stressful, and complex legal mechanism. These two have nearly two decades of shared finances and property. Not to mention five kids.

There may be one very practical reason for which they haven’t filed just yet.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Divorce is pretty dang expensive. We don’t just mean the division of property, but that too.

It’s possible that there are financial hurdles that Tori and Dean need to face before they can hash things out in court. Or maybe they want to sort out as much as possible before they make any legal filings. Mediation is great!

A couple of years ago, reports said that they were both too broke to afford a divorce. They ended up having months of relative happiness and peace after they eventually reconciled.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Image Credit: Instagram)

But if that part of the pattern doesn’t repeat itself, one of them may be at an advantage.

Candy Spelling has said that she plans to help her daughter during this time. If she’s paying the bills for the divorce attorney, which is definitely still in “if” territory, Dean could be in trouble.

Tori and Dean’s financial struggles have caused a lot of issues during their marriage. Now it might cause issues for one more than the other amidst their split.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had so many ups and downs over the years. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As for Dean’s alleged thoughts (and he has not shared them publicly, if they are his genuine thoughts) … it’s hard to say what we think.

Reports say that Dean resented Tori for using their previous split for attention. So maybe he really does see Tori’s dates as nothing but a stunt.

But … Tori was getting attention before these dates. In fact, Dean was the one who was barely in headlines before his public PDA.