Last month, Dean McDermott blindsided Tori Spelling with his public outings (plural) with his new gal.

Since he went public with Lily Calo, however, Tori has found her own piece of arm candy.

Interestingly … the guy seems to be a bit of a lookalike for Dean. Maybe she has a type.

Dean isn’t letting the awkwardness of it all keep him from public makeout sessions of his own.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Clearly, Dean and his reported new girlfriend, Lily Calo, aren’t slowing down.

Their latest public display of entanglement came this week. They stopped for breakfast at a coffee and doughnut shopt in Los Angeles.

There, they packed ont eh PDA, making out on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. When they left, they were holding hands.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Dean and Lily first made their public debut on October 10.

The two lined up at the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles. Dean held what appeared to be a collection of documents, which people assume that he may have shown while applying for benefits of some kind.

At the time, fans speculated that using that moment to go public with a new gal on his arm was a brilliant PR strategy. Taking the focus away from unwarranted stigma towards government benefits, and redirecting it towards his apparent new romance.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018, (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

It wasn’t long before they went out and about again.

This time, it was Dean dropping off Lily at LAX. The two shared a very public kiss goodbye.

Interestingly enough, Dean was wearing his wedding ring at the time. Sometimes, it’s for a reason. Other times, it’s just a habit.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, Dean hasn’t been the only one to very publicly move on.

Over the past couple of weeks, Tori has been going on dates with a new man, Ryan Cramer.

As they embrace and make out and walk hand-in-hand into the same vehicle, eyewitnesses keep noticing one thing: the guy looks a lot like Dean.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

Now, when Dean first went public with Lily, reports say that he blindsided Tori — giving her no warning about the headlines that he was about to make.

We have no idea if Tori did the same when she and Ryan first made out in public.

By the way, we should emphasize that neither of them have officially confirmed either entanglement. Technically, they could one day give interviews where they’re just like “oh no that was just a friend I kissed a lot.” Unlikely, but possible.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

It’s normal and healthy for Tori and Dean to move on.

That said, we can acknowledge that it’s a little weird that Tori’s guy looks so remarkably like her ex.

But given how weird 2023 has been overall for their family … it’s no big deal.