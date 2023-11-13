The Brown family came together for a significant event on Sister Wives this week.

In a manner of speaking.

For one thing, the relatives only gathered via Zoom because Season 18 of this TLC reality show was filmed an extremely long time ago and Kody Brown was very COVID-19 cautious in 2022.

And for another thing… Meri Brown was absent.

Meri Brown sits here in silence during Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

The event in question was Mykelti Brown (the daughter of Christine and Kody) hosting a gender reveal party.

Despite the issues many loved ones have with Kody and Robyn, the spouses were, indeed, included in the festivities… which actually sat just fine with Janelle.

“I think it’s great that Robyn and Kody are on this call. They are a couple,” she said at one point, adding:

“I don’t have a problem with seeing them as a couple, them participating in family stuff as a couple. It’s just what it is.”

Meri Brown has quite a look on her face in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Meri, however?

She was snubbed.

“Our older kids choose who they want to have relationships with,” explained Christine in very broad fashion when this topic came up, saying of Meri:

“She’s not comfortable with everybody in the family. She won’t be on any other things for Mykelti and her children.”

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

It seems worth remembering here that Mykelti confirmed in January that she was often the victim of abuse by Meri.

“I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti says in a clip shared via Patreon.

“I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me.

“She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Meri Brown is trying her best to move on after a failed marriage to Kody. (TLC)

We can’t say for certain whether any abuse took place or if this was the basis for Meri being left off the gender reveal call.

But it does stand to reason, you know?

Mykelti didn’t directly say anything about Meri on this episode.

However, Christine wasn’t shy about where she stands with ex-sister wives Robyn and Meri.

“I’m not interested in getting back together again for something yet. All I’m going to be is cordial,” she said in a confessional.

“I would love to say I’m going to be more, but I’m not. And I’m not interested in that either.”

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Christine, of course, split from Kody in November 2021, long before this episode was filmed.

She’s had plenty of time to digest everything and be at peace with how things have turned out.

Everyone else has been struggling on Season 18, though.

“I’ve spent most of my life as this polygamist trying to constantly fit square pegs into round holes. I’ve forced things to fit rather than going, is this a fit?” Kody said at one point on air this week.

“I’ve had to learn through my experiences in plural marriage that the square peg is not a good idea to pound into the round hole.”