Big Apple.

Big and strong feelings.

Over this past weekend, Christine Brown jetted across most of the country alongside her relatively new husband, David Woolley, enjoying a trip to New York City with man she’s often cited as her soulmate.

And it sure looks like they had an incredible time.

Christine Brown smiles broadly in a selfie with husband David Woolley as they enjoy a weekend getaway to New York. (DAVID WOOLLEY/INSTAGRAM)

As you can see above and below, the veteran Sister Wives cast member shared numerous photos from the vacation on Instagram with Woolley and her sister and brother-in-law as they visited the observatory at One World Trade Center and enjoyed a meal at local hotspot Cote.

Woolley, for his part, uploaded three selfies with Brown, stopping to praise the lovely woman he now calls hiw wife.

“I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package,” Woolley wrote in the caption. “I love being married to this woman!”

Christine Brown and David Woolley smile with Christine’s sister and brother-in-law during a trip to The Big Apple. (CHRISTINE BROWN/INSTAGRAM)

Woolley and Brown went public with their relationship back in February of 2022.

They then got married this past October in Moab, Utah.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have,” she told People Magazine right before exchanging vows, adding at the time:

“I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Over the course of the past several Sister Wives episodes, meanwhile, viewers have watched as Christine opens up about what went wrong in her marriage to Kody Brown.

She believes that Robyn came into the picture and pretty much ruined everything by changing family traditions and customs… and because Kody simply fell so very hard for his new spouse.

“It doesn’t work with plural marriage at all, but it just seemed to me that that’s what it felt like was that he found his soulmate and that’s who he wanted to be with and she didn’t really want to do stuff together,” Christine said on air.

There’s that word again. Soulmate.

Kody wasn’t it for Christine… and Christine wasn’t it for Kody.

Kody Brown has a stern expression on his face in this photo. (TLC)

But then there’s David Woolley.

“He’s a phenomenal person, to the core. He’s just outstanding,” Christine also told People this fall.

“Yeah, I just feel like I won a gold mine — major. I won the lottery with him.”

Woolley — a widow who lost his wife in 2012 clearly feels the same way, too.

“After my wife passed away, I dated and I just could never find somebody. I knew Christine was The One,” he has said. “It just feels so right.”