Khloe Kardashian’s unedited selfie is making the rounds, as one part of her looks … utterly disfigured.

To be clear, she’s a beautiful woman. Fans wail in distress over her heavily filtered pics. And sometimes, the issue isn’t a filter.

One example was Khloe’s worrisome “donut lips” in a recent appearance. Ouch!

Another selfie of Khloe’s has fans wondering what in the world she has done to her abdomen.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Khloe Kardashian affirms that she doesn’t expect everyone to share her feelings about her serial cheating ex. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The funny thing is that the selfie in question isn’t new. Khloe posted the pic last year, in 2022. However, it has resurfaced in the wake of her very recent tire-like lips fiasco.

In the pic, Khloe is sporting some gorgeous shoulder-length blonde hair. She’s wearing a fuchsia rose bikini and a matching, open shirt.

(Someone said that she was wearing “red,” which is a great reminder that there are subtle forms of color blindness and some people have no idea that they qualify)

In this 2022 selfie that Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram, her bikini body looks fit and toned. And that fuchsia rose ensemble really pops with her blonde hair. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As always, Khloe’s body looks absolutely incredible.

It’s so nice to see her go without filters. She was using filters and other digital editing tools much more aggressively in recent years than she has in recent months.

But … girl … what is going on with that navel? Is she okay?

On Season 4 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian sports this periwinkle (or is it powder blue?) arm-flattering top and a pair of large glasses. (Image Credit: Hulu)

With the photo making the rounds on social media, redditors got a hold of it.

“Someone said Khloe has the typical BBL stomach and I can’t unsee it,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in to agree, noting: “BBL belly = lipo belly. She obv has one.”

Khloe Kardashian confronts a relative about cheating on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“She has the indent of an ab board which is common to use in the recovery of a lipo/bbl procedure or tummy tuck procedure,” another commenter speculated.

“Based on the shape of her belly button,” the same redditor suggested, “I’d guess she’s gotten both procedures.”

The Reddit denizen then specified: “With the tummy tuck being done after she had True.”

True Thompson was destined for a crown by virtue of being born to Khloe Kardashian. In this photo, she got to wear one! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I don’t really care what she does,” another social media user wrote. “I just hate how they lie about it as if we don’t have eyes.”

Another seemingly agreed, commenting that: “Her belly button gives so much away.”

And an additional redditor observed: “It seems that belly button shape shifts as often as her face does.”

Fitness trainer Maria Castillo shared a short video of her and Khloe Kardashian in early November 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Khloe is more infamous for altering her face, it’s true.

Her own fans have documented, with considerable alarm, the changes to how she portrays her face.

Sometimes, it seems to be a odd filter that warps her features. Other times, the change seems to be more physical.

While Maria Castillo smiles, Khloe presses her lips together as if giving a strangely shaped kiss over her shoulder. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Whatever the truth behind why Khloe’s navel looked so distorted in her bikini photo, it appears to be the result of a physical change.

Obviously, it’s her business what she does to her body. She has ever right to modify it to her heart’s content.

But fans are allowed to worry about her self esteem. And they also have a right to feel frustrated when Khloe isn’t honest with them.