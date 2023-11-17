Amy Duggar Slammed For Creating Instagram Page For Four-Year-Old Son: Stop Exploiting …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Duggar has become something of a divisive figure in the Duggar-obsessed corners of the internet recent years.

There are those who see her as a bold crusader for truth and justice, fighting alongside her whistleblowing cousins Jill and Jinger Duggar to expose the truth about the abusive family that raised them.

And then there are those who think that Amy is merely an opportunist who’s latched onto her cousins’ coattails as she attempts to build a successful career for herself as an influencer and media figure.

The latter argument was bolstered this week by Amy’s baffling decision to launch an Instagram page for her four-year-old son, Daxton.

Amy Duggar poses with her happy family in October of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amy announced the move in an Instagram Story posted to her own page.

She made sure to explain that the decision was entirely Daxton’s.

“He wants to start doing toy reviews and sharing our adventures,” Amy wrote.

“So if you’d like to follow he’d love that!”

Amy Duggar announced this week that she’s created an Instagram page for her four-year-old son. (Instagram)

The whole thing sounds innocent enough, and maybe it is.

But it’s hard not to see the irony in Amy’s announcement.

After all, this is a woman who’s attempting to make a name for herself as a crusader against child exploitation.

She’s repeatedly bashed her Uncle Jim Bob for forcing his kids into the spotlight in order to advance his own career.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, many were quick to call Amy out for her hypocrisy.

Some Reddit users even went so far as to accuse the 35-year-old of exploiting Daxton.

“Exploiting her child, that’s the Duggar Way! Grandma Mary would be so proud,” wrote one redditor.

Amy Duggar poses with her son, Daxton, in October of 2023. (Instagram)

“Famy, you are not a child advocate, and pimping out your kid ala Boob is right up your alley,” another wrote.

(“Famy” is a derisive nickname used to mock Amy for her alleged obsession with the spotlight.)

“She acts like she’s so much better than [Jim Bob] and them. Maybe in other senses but at the end of the day she’s still exploiting her kid. Gross,” a third chimed in.

Needless to say, the response to Amy’s latest social media venture has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Amy Duggar speaks to the camera in an Instagram Story posted in November of 2023. (Instagram)

But either she hasn’t noticed, or she doesn’t care because Dax’s toy review page is still live.

Look, it’s entirely possible that Amy went into this with the best of intentions, and the initial idea was all her son’s.

But as many have pointed out, social media is simply not a safe place for young children, especially ones who, through no fault of their own, are associated with a number of controversies and scandals.

Maybe Amy should’ve just filmed Dax doing his toy reviews and then kept the footage for herself!