Amy Slaton: Ready to Meet My New Boyfriend? Here He Is!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Slaton would like your attention please.

The long-time 1000-Lb Sisters cast member jumped on her social media accounts this week in order to officially introduce her new boyfriend to the world.

His name is Tony Rodgers.

And, well… here he is!

Amy Slaton used this photo to officially introduce to the world her new boyfriend Tony Rodgers. (Instagram)

Amy used her TikTok platform to share a number of photos of herself and Rodgers, writing at one point “A&a 4ever.”

That makes things sound pretty serious, doesn’t it?

We had first reported on Rodgers as Slaton’s boyfriend back in August, although the mother of two hadn’t said anything at the time about him.

This new announcement comes about eight months since Amy split from husband Michael Halterman, and about one month since their divorce agreement was settled upon.

Amy Slaton and boyfriend Tony Rodgers are smiling for this camera. (TikTok)

In the carousel of pictures uploaded by Amy, Rodgers can even be seen holding and spending time with her and Michael’s two sons, 3-year-old Gage Deon and 16-month-old Glenn Allen.

Once again: sounds like things are pretty serious between the couple.

In the comments section, fans gushed over Slaton making her relationship social media official, with one fan writing:

“Good for you Amy! You deserve to be happy. Amy you look sooooo happy. Love this for you and your boys.”

(TLC)

Amy and Michael (above) were high school sweethearts.

They were married for about for years, but then the pressures and stress of parenthood appeared to take a toll on their romance at some point in 2022.

On an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that aired this past February, viewers were given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the aforementioned toddlers.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

On March 13, Halterman filed for divorce from Slaton in Kentucky, based on court documents.

The former husband and wife eloped back in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019, which was documented on the TLC program.

On the upcoming season of 1000-Lb Sisters, we’ll get up close and personal with the pair, pretty much witnessing the end of their marriage.

“I’m exhausted all the time, because I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house,” Amy says at one point in the first Season 5 trailer.

“I’m very overwhelmed and stressed out and Michael isn’s doing sh-t,” she adds. “Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 kicks off on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c.