Tristan Thompson Accused of “Appalling” Treatment of Oldest Son

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson has made a living through hustle.

The guy just plays hard.

When it comes to his personal life, however, someone who claims to know very well says that Thompson acts the exact opposite way when it comes to his first-born son.

Simply put, Kai Craig has accused the NBA power forward of being an absentee father.

Tristan Thompson of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball past Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Craig wrote via her Instagram on Thursday, October 5.

Kai, for those unaware, is the sister of Jordan Craig.

Jordan is the mother of Thompson’s six-year old son.

Insiders alleged a long while back that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe Kardashian back when the professional athlete first started dating the reality star… this makes sense because Jordan was pregnant with his baby when Thompson got together with Khloe.

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince,” Kai added late last week.

Tristan Thompson wonders why he has destroyed his life and others on The Kardashians Season 4. (Hulu)

Kai’s harsh remarks came shortly after Kardashian and Kim Kardashian actually praised Thompson on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever,” Kim on air few days ago.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good, like, Dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of, like, being a faithful boyfriend.”

Indeed, Thompson cheated on Khloe many times — including when she was pregnant with his daughter, True.

Tristan Thompson updates Khloe Kardashian on the repairs to his home. (Hulu)

“Who he was was so f-cked up…but he’s also shown so many decent things and has just been a really good person and friend,” the SKIMS mogul added in a confessional, pointing out how Tristan even helped babysit her four kids during a difficult period in her life.

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up.”

Kai clearly disagrees with this assessment, though.

Calling his alleged absence “appalling and inexcusable,” Kai continued in a message to Tristan last week:

“You are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children.”

Tristan Thompson the Chicago Bulls is fouled by Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty)

Kai added in a separate note to Kim Kardashian:

“I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children.

“That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

In addition to Prince and his two kids with Khloe, Tristan is also dad to Maralee Nichols’ 22-month-old son Theo, whose paternity was revealed in January 2022 after the NBA player and Kardashian sought a surrogate to carry their second child together.

At the time, Tristan apologized to Khloe for the “humiliation I have caused you.”