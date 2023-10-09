Josie Duggar Spotted Wearing "Unsafe" Swimsuit In Compliance With Family Dress Code; Jim Bob and Michelle Blasted For Endangering Daughter

In recent years, observers have become increasingly horrified by the infamous Duggar dress code.

It was once considered one of the family’s bizarre but harmless quirks:

The code requires that Duggar girls and women dress “modestly” at all times, wearing long skirts and dresses to avoid stirring up sinful desires in the menfolk.

It was dreamed up by Michelle Duggar and enforced by Jim Bob, who seemed to recognize it as a valuable tool for controlling and oppressing his daughters.

Once Duggar women leave the house and get married, it’s their husbands who determine what they’re allowed to wear, not their father.

But until that time comes, Duggar daughters are forced to wear “modest” attire at all times, even when playing sports or engaging in other outdoor activities.

Fans were reminded of the insanity of this system of rules when Joy-Anna Duggar uploaded a new YouTube video over the weekend.

The video showed Joy and her husband and kids joining other members of the Duggar clan for a beach outing.

Sadly, it also showed that 13-year-old Josie Duggar was forced to wear long, billowy clothing even on a hot day at the beach.

The Duggars were widely criticized for forcing Josie to dress this way, with many commenters pointing out that such attire could create a significant safety hazard while swimming.

Josie Duggar on a beach outing with her family in October of 2023. (YouTube)

“I wouldn’t think it’s too odd of an outfit in and of itself. But the shirt under dress thing would be hell during summer,” one person commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Why would her parents allow her to wear her school uniform even in the water?” another asked.

“This is an all-around unpleasant experience. Those fabrics aren’t made for that. Had to be awful,” a third chimed in,

“I guarded at a local YMCA, and if someone tried to swim in this at my pool? It just wouldn’t fly,” a fourth noted.

“Completely useless. This is nothing but a performative modesty,” yet another critic argued, adding:

“Jim Bob and Michelle don’t actually care. They only care that they look like they are so modest.”

Josie is rarely seen on social media, and commenters frequently express fears for her health and overall well-being.

Joy-Anna has not responded to this latest outpouring of concern, and it seems unlikely that she ever will.

After all, Joy is one of the Duggar daughters who is still on good terms with Jim Bob and Michelle, and it makes sense that she would be reluctant to jeopardize that position.

And besides, Joy is married and no longer has to abide by the ridiculous rules of the Duggar dress code.

Perhaps she would be more likely to speak out if she were still forced to wear ten pounds of fabric while swimming.