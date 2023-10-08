Michael Chiarello, Celebrity Chef and Former Food Network Star, Dead at 61

Michael Chiarello, a famous chef and former star on multiple Food Network programs, passed away Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

He was 61 years old.

According to his company, Gruppo Chiarello, Chiarello had been hospitalized for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

May Michael Chiarello rest in peace. The celebrity chef passed away in October 2023. (Food Network)

Said the Chiarello family in a joint statement:

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.

“He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts.

“His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Please join us in mourning the loss of Michael Chiarello. (Food Network)

Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel for a decade, while also appearing as a guest chef on the Today show and The View.

His Emmy-winning cooking show “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello” ran for 10 seasons on Food Network.

Chiarello — who got into the winemaking business in 1999 — also served as a judge on Bravo’s Top Chef and Top Chef Masters.

In 2011, he participated in Food Network’s Next Iron Chef competition.

In 2013, he was awarded Chef of The Year by Esquire magazine.

Michael Chiarello is featured here on Next Iron Chef. (Food Network)

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo,” said his longtime partners in Gruppo Chiarello.

“In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures.”

In lieu of flowers, the chef’s loved ones are asking for donations to be made instead to Meals on Wheels.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Michael Chiarello.

