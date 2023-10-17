Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Actually Moving In Together?!?

According to a brand new report, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may soon be taking their relationship from first down to third down.

Or perhaps some more appropriate football-related metaphor we can’t come up with right at this moment.

Can you blame us, however?

We’re a little bit distracted at the moment by this breaking bombshell: TRAVIS KELCE AND TAYLOR SWIFT MAY BE MOVING IN TOGETHER!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

Does this seem like an enormous step for a couple that’s only been together for several weeks?

But the person who started the rumor has gone ahead and put her name on it.

“A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house,” Jenna Bush Hager excitedly said on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week.

Bush Hager quickly cautioned viewers that the speculation was not confirmed by NBC News, but whatever, right? It’s still exciting to think about!

Kelce, of course, plays for the Chiefs and therefore lives in Kansas City.

Swift has a home in Nashville and also a swanky apartment in New York City, which is where she and her boyfriend spent a majority of this past weekend.

As previously reported, the famous love birds were spotted holding hands while grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu on Saturday before heading over to the Saturday Night Live set.

They each made a brief cameo during the Season 49 premiere.

Insiders told Page Six in the wake of this date-filled time together that Swift and Kelce packed on some serious PDA at the SNL after-party and “didn’t care” when onlookers saw them getting “handsy.”

Swift, for her part, has watched Kelce get handsy (in a different way) for a living on three separate occasions over the past month or so.

He has attended a trio of Chiefs games (all won by Kansas City), cheering like crazy for Kelce from the confines of a luxury suite.

She’s gotten to know Kelce’s mom, Donna, very well during this time as well.

“It’s unreal,” Donna Kelce said to CNN a couple weeks ago, adding of all attention now surrounding her son and Taylor Swift:

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension.

“That’s what it feels like.”