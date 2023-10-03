Taylor Swift Wins Approval of Travis Kelce’s Mom Amidst Ongoing Entanglement

Taylor Swift’s ongoing plot to make innocent people learn the names of sports teams and players continues.

She’s been watching Travis Kelce’s games and even bringing along her famous friends.

Some of Taylor’s fans are familiarizing themselves with the athlete. After her dirtbag summer, even an NFL player seems like an upgrade. Opinions vary, of course.

But what do Travis’ loved ones think of all of this?

This week, People published a report on Travis Kelce’s immediate family.

Specifically, how his mother views his whole Taylor Swift situation.

“Donna likes Taylor,” an inside source reported. “And thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

Keep in mind, Donna and Taylor have met.

Eyewitnesses first saw the two hanging out on September 24.

At that time, they were cheering on Travis from the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a growing number of people have recently learned, Travis Kelce is the name of a professional football player.

Football is the one with the helmets and pads and brain injuries and the pointed ball that looks like Hey Arnold‘s head. His team is called the Chiefs.

Despite the general reputation that a lot of NFL athletes attain over time, people know Travis to be a good dude.

The game that Taylor and Donna watched together in late September was a victory.

Travis’ team, the Chiefs, vanquished another team, the Bears. The Bears hail from Chicago.

Taylor’s enthusiasm was palpable during the game, as she at one point yelled: “Let’s f–king go!”

Taylor and Donna appeared at another event over the weekend. This time, it was at the MetLife Stadium.

Travis’ mom and Taylor shared a huge before watching the game. This time, the Chiefs were facing off a team called the Jets.

In addition to introducing many of her fans to the sportsball subculture, Taylor also brought some of her friends into the mix. That meant Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Some fans expressed puzzlement after Taylor and Travis departed from the stadium separately. Taylor left arm-in-arm with Sophie Turner, in fact.

But that doesn’t actually mean anything about Taylor and Travis.

Apparently, this sports team departs immediately after games — flying back together. It’s unlikely that even Travis, who I’m told is relatively famous among NFL athletes (even before his Swift rise to household name status), could get out of that.