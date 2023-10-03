Kelly Brown Leaves Molly Hopkins, Departs from 90 Day The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort has revealed years of cheating and showcased ugly screaming fights.

Neither of which were true surprises.

On this week’s episode, viewers saw another event that many had expected.

Molly and Kelly ended things for good. Kelly packed his bags and walked away.

The writing has been on the wall for Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown all season.

Frankly, events from before they filmed at the Florida resort had (one would hope) spelled the demise of their romance already.

But on Season 1, Episode 8 of the bizarre 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it was time to make things official. That doesn’t mean that it was easy.

Molly and Kelly went down to the beach for yet another instance of outdoor couples therapy.

They were already at odds. And we’re not just saying that because they arrived separately and barely acknowledged each other before sitting down.

There was tension in the air. And they both had things to say.

During the October 2 episode, Molly admitted that she felt unsure of what Kelly wanted from her.

She also accused him of making promises that he didn’t keep. He wasn’t meeting her expectations at all.

But Kelly, on the other hand, had his own feelings.

According to Kelly, Molly had been invalidating their relationship for a long time.

What was worse is that he felt that she’d been wasting his time.

We saw a flashback to their Kama Sutra class. During it, Molly admitted that she loved Kelly. But she didn’t feel “in love” with him. To Kelly, that was the end.

Ultimately, they both had to admit the truth.

Their relationship, with all of its many ups and downs, had run its course.

Which meant that it was time for the two of them to formally break up.

Kelly described himself as feeling “numb.”

Obviously, there are many ways that a person might feel during a healthy relationship. Not all of those are positive!

But when you’re feeling numb, it usually means that you’re emotionally checked out. You’ve divested your feelings … and already have one foot out the door.

“I appreciate everything the retreat has done for me,” Kelly graciously announced.

“But,” he summarized, “Molly and I didn’t stand a chance.”

Back in his room, Kelly packed his things. And he headed for the door.

At the last moment, Molly stopped by Kelly’s room.

She wanted to offer him an apology. And her fear was that he would simply hate her.

Kelly emphasized that he did not hate her, simply adding: “It is what it is.” Gee, it sure is.

Ultimately, Kelly did have tones of bitterness when he departed.

He implied that Molly was not truly genuine with him.

But we’ve seen much harsher breakups on this franchise. These two had been together for years. There’s nothing easy about this.